23 September 2025 Build 20091142 Edited 23 September 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reduce prices of all kinds of weapon
- Improve Quantum Energy charge efficiency of Great Sword(when doing counter)
- Give 1000 coins after every Boss fight
- Reduce attack power of Bull
- Reduce toughness value of Wolf
- Adjust animation speed ratio of Bull

