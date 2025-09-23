 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20091092 Edited 23 September 2025 – 11:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Adjusted the battle experience against the Spirit Form of Clarity (Sì Snake) based on feedback.
2.Fine-tuned the battle experience against the Spirit Form of Insight (Wèi Goat) based on feedback.
3.Adjusted the battle experience against the Spirit Form of Solace (Shēn Monkey) based on feedback.
4.Updated the unlock conditions for certain stages.

