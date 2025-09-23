1.Adjusted the battle experience against the Spirit Form of Clarity (Sì Snake) based on feedback.
2.Fine-tuned the battle experience against the Spirit Form of Insight (Wèi Goat) based on feedback.
3.Adjusted the battle experience against the Spirit Form of Solace (Shēn Monkey) based on feedback.
4.Updated the unlock conditions for certain stages.
Update Note 250923
