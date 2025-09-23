Hey there folks,

Hotfix 6.3.1 is now out of Beta and live for all players. This will be our final planned game update prior to the release of Total War: WARHAMMER III: Tides of Torment and the release of Game Update 7.0.

We’ve focused this Hotfix on bringing further improvements to many of the changes brought with Patch 6.3 and offering some refined balance changes for both Lizardmen and Tomb Kings. This Hotfix also helps to address an unintended AI behavior that was causing AI controlled factions to poorly budget their resource, and result in instances of low stack armies on your campaign maps.

There’s a host of additional changes, fixes and improvements detailed below, so hit the button down below for the full list of changes.

Highlights

Two new frontend toggles for Unusual Locations as well as balance changes and bug fixes

Lizardmen factions that have mechanics to spawn in Blessed units now gain double the Spawning Sequence from performing actions compared to the 6.3 release.

All Lizardmen factions have a method of increasing the capacity of Blessed Spawning units.

Tomb King factions can now begin researching technologies from Turn 1, even on Legendary difficulty.

Vampiric Corruption values from technologies have been reduced with additional effects added.

Improved some AI calculations on recruitment, though there is more to come in the future to fully resolve this.

For the full list of changes, check out the full Release Notes at the link below:

HOTFIX 6.3.1 RELEASE NOTES



See you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team

