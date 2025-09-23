 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20091018 Edited 23 September 2025 – 11:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
  • Added new hug animations for several NPCs.


Balance Adjustments
  • Increased the spawn rate of rare fish.
  • Reduced the growth time for cabbage.


Major Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where gifts could not be given to Anna.
  • Fixed a bug where Guluboo’s dialogue bubble would not disappear.
  • Fixed an unsealed room in the ruins.
  • Fixed an issue where certain nighttime fish were not respawning properly.
  • Fixed an issue where animals were not growing as intended.


Minor Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where characters faced the wrong direction when exiting the hot spring during a date.
  • Fixed an issue where hot spring dates did not grant buffs.
  • Fixed incorrect interaction prompts in the library.
  • Fixed a UI offset issue when skipping with controller button hold.
  • Fixed an issue where sitting on a stool could spawn an explosive barrel.
  • Added a gold change log (if you encounter the gold reset issue, please press F1 to submit a bug report).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2340521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link