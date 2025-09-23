- Added new hug animations for several NPCs.
Balance Adjustments
- Increased the spawn rate of rare fish.
- Reduced the growth time for cabbage.
Major Fixes
- Fixed an issue where gifts could not be given to Anna.
- Fixed a bug where Guluboo’s dialogue bubble would not disappear.
- Fixed an unsealed room in the ruins.
- Fixed an issue where certain nighttime fish were not respawning properly.
- Fixed an issue where animals were not growing as intended.
Minor Fixes
- Fixed an issue where characters faced the wrong direction when exiting the hot spring during a date.
- Fixed an issue where hot spring dates did not grant buffs.
- Fixed incorrect interaction prompts in the library.
- Fixed a UI offset issue when skipping with controller button hold.
- Fixed an issue where sitting on a stool could spawn an explosive barrel.
- Added a gold change log (if you encounter the gold reset issue, please press F1 to submit a bug report).
Changed files in this update