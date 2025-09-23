 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20090988 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[v.438262]

Tiny hotfix for an issue where starting Lantern cards had an unintended rarity gem displayed.

This update will NOT clear your in-progress runs from Update 3 (Patch 0.8.0) and forward.

Changed files in this update

