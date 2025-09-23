 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20090969 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Here are the update details:

New Features

  • Added a final results screen for Story Mode (may not appear unless you restart the story from the beginning)

  • Final results leaderboard added to the Story Mode screen

  • Added course-out detection

  • Added sinking detection

Changes

  • Reduced invisible walls

  • Changed the music for Stage 4 to the trailer track

  • Adjusted Stage 18

  • Increased the hitbox size for revival items

  • Instrument panel animations now stop when the game is over

Fixes

  • Vulcan gun bullets were being blocked by weeds

  • Alien shadows became faint when graphics quality was set to Epic

