Hello! Here are the update details:
New Features
Added a final results screen for Story Mode (may not appear unless you restart the story from the beginning)
Final results leaderboard added to the Story Mode screen
Added course-out detection
Added sinking detection
Changes
Reduced invisible walls
Changed the music for Stage 4 to the trailer track
Adjusted Stage 18
Increased the hitbox size for revival items
Instrument panel animations now stop when the game is over
Fixes
Vulcan gun bullets were being blocked by weeds
Alien shadows became faint when graphics quality was set to Epic
Changed files in this update