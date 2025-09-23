 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20090968
Update notes via Steam Community
- Resolved an issue when not all outfit showed up in the locker
- Resolved an issue with the SMG magazin
- Tweaked SMG aiming
- Fixed a checkpoint positioning issue in Botanical level

- Added a new ponytail hair for the high quality hairstyles

Changed files in this update

Depot 2343901
  
