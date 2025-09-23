- Resolved an issue when not all outfit showed up in the locker
- Resolved an issue with the SMG magazin
- Tweaked SMG aiming
- Fixed a checkpoint positioning issue in Botanical level
- Added a new ponytail hair for the high quality hairstyles
Hotfix 3
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update