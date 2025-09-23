 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20090955 Edited 23 September 2025 – 13:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good day, everyone!



We are excited to bring you the latest patch!

Version 7619

  • Fixed that not all decorations would appear in one of the filter categories.
  • Fixed that the road brushing menu disappears when pressing ESC while brushing crops at a farm.
  • Updated the dark brown road indicating a road is too thin to only appear on even thinner roads.
  • Fixed that the plaza road and upgraded road would not turn dark brown indicating too thin road.
  • Updated Vineyard Visions inhabitant request to only ask for 100 grapes instead of 150.
  • Fixed that the green road highlight indicating building range would not update if you drew additional roads while the highlight was visible.
  • Fixed farming mechanics and granary would become disabled after reloading a Sandbox mode save in specifically the Belvau map.
  • Fixed some small animation errors in the various activities people can perform while at buildings.
  • Fixed that request dialogues were unreasonably heavy on performance.
  • Fixed that you could be connected to Twitch twice if you double clicked the authorize button.
  • Fixed that sometimes building connections would be lost after erasing a piece of road and then replacing it again.
  • Fixed that removing decorations that were blocking a connection doesn't always bring back that building connection.

We cannot thank you enough for all of your feedback and bug reports so far!



Keep up to date with all things Galaxy Grove in the Discord!





