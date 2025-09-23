Good day, everyone!
We are excited to bring you the latest patch!
Version 7619
- Fixed that not all decorations would appear in one of the filter categories.
- Fixed that the road brushing menu disappears when pressing ESC while brushing crops at a farm.
- Updated the dark brown road indicating a road is too thin to only appear on even thinner roads.
- Fixed that the plaza road and upgraded road would not turn dark brown indicating too thin road.
- Updated Vineyard Visions inhabitant request to only ask for 100 grapes instead of 150.
- Fixed that the green road highlight indicating building range would not update if you drew additional roads while the highlight was visible.
- Fixed farming mechanics and granary would become disabled after reloading a Sandbox mode save in specifically the Belvau map.
- Fixed some small animation errors in the various activities people can perform while at buildings.
- Fixed that request dialogues were unreasonably heavy on performance.
- Fixed that you could be connected to Twitch twice if you double clicked the authorize button.
- Fixed that sometimes building connections would be lost after erasing a piece of road and then replacing it again.
- Fixed that removing decorations that were blocking a connection doesn't always bring back that building connection.
We cannot thank you enough for all of your feedback and bug reports so far!
