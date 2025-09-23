QoL
- Added a 0.2 sec shoot buffer when ReWire time runs out, so you don’t accidentally fire when hacking ends.
- You can now cancel wires with a single press of the scoreToggle button (default Q / X / Square), instead of holding down shoot.
GamepadI've made some adjustments to improve gamepad controls. It’s still not perfect, but this should be a solid start:
- Bigger selection area for targeting hackable objects, plus a new HUD element to visualize it.
- Added a small stick release buffer before the cursor auto-magnetizes to the closest hackable object. This should feel smoother and less like you’re “fighting” the controls.
- Magnetizing is now faster, letting you move roughly where you want and then release for precision.
- Pressing R3/RS (right stick down) cycles between hackable objects on-screen, starting with the closest to your cursor. (Note: this ignores Line of Sight.)
Score Mode
- Added a notification in level select to highlight Score Mode, which many players missed. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s fun, give it a go! :)
Gameplay Adjustments
- Act 1 Boss: reduced maximum simultaneous ads to 2 (previously 3–4 in some situations).
- Added new spawn points to spread enemies out more evenly.
Side Objectives & AchievementsI've fixed several broken side objectives and achievements. Some may require redoing to unlock properly:
- Hot-Wire: Side Objective 2 now unlocks correctly.
- Escape the Club – Don’t Blow Barrels: removed a barrel that could be destroyed by a bike.
- Maximum Pain – Save the Barrels: now unlocks correctly.
- Office Place: Side Objective 2 now unlocks correctly.
- The Stairs – Pistol Only: burst pistol now counts correctly.
- Wired To Death achievement now unlocks correctly.
Bug Fixes
- Music transitions made more consistent (less chance of dropping to silence).
- Squishing enemies with containers should now behave more consistently.
- LoS overlay on enemies now works for spawned enemies.
- Fixed a memory leak when loading checkpoints (caused by bullet trails without bullets), most noticeable on Maximum Pain checkpoint 2.
As always, please keep sending feedback — it helps a lot!
/Shotgun Anaconda
