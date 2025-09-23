 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20090809 Edited 23 September 2025 – 09:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimized: The reward cards for defeating bosses have been adjusted to 2 Tactics cards and 1 Rare card.
Optimized: Adjusted the prices of upgrading and deleting cards in the shop.
Optimized: Increased the Knight's initial maximum health.
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of the Knight's three traits.
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Nuclear Energy Recovery].
Optimized: Revised the class selection interface.
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Retaliating Retreat].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Core Technique].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Coiling Haze].
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Mechanism Box].
Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 15 Shepherd cards.
Optimized: Reduced the cooldown time of map skills.
Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Map Skill - Change Location].
Optimized: Improved transition effects.
Fixed: Incorrect effect of [Damage Share].
Fixed: Monster attributes being obscured during combat.
Fixed: Incorrect effect when selecting cards.
Fixed: Incorrect enhancement effect of [Layer Upon].
Fixed: Incorrect number of actively discarded cards.
Fixed: Incorrect effect of [Spiritual Core].
Fixed: Issue where reward cards from events were not being obtained.
Fixed: Abnormal effect when acquiring [Death Breakthrough] multiple times.
Fixed: Abnormal effect when acquiring [Will Breakthrough] multiple times.
Fixed: Abnormal effect when acquiring [Energy Breakthrough] multiple times.

