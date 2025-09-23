Optimized: The reward cards for defeating bosses have been adjusted to 2 Tactics cards and 1 Rare card.

Optimized: Adjusted the prices of upgrading and deleting cards in the shop.

Optimized: Increased the Knight's initial maximum health.

Optimized: Adjusted the effects of the Knight's three traits.

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Nuclear Energy Recovery].

Optimized: Revised the class selection interface.

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Retaliating Retreat].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Core Technique].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Coiling Haze].

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Mechanism Box].

Optimized: Adjusted the effects of 15 Shepherd cards.

Optimized: Reduced the cooldown time of map skills.

Optimized: Adjusted the effect of [Map Skill - Change Location].

Optimized: Improved transition effects.

Fixed: Incorrect effect of [Damage Share].

Fixed: Monster attributes being obscured during combat.

Fixed: Incorrect effect when selecting cards.

Fixed: Incorrect enhancement effect of [Layer Upon].

Fixed: Incorrect number of actively discarded cards.

Fixed: Incorrect effect of [Spiritual Core].

Fixed: Issue where reward cards from events were not being obtained.

Fixed: Abnormal effect when acquiring [Death Breakthrough] multiple times.

Fixed: Abnormal effect when acquiring [Will Breakthrough] multiple times.

Fixed: Abnormal effect when acquiring [Energy Breakthrough] multiple times.