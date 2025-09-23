 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20090807 Edited 23 September 2025 – 09:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks everybody for the feedback!

V 1.8.0h

Balance
  • Revising the Past: Increased minimum threat from 4 to 5. Increased rarity from 3 to 4.


Bugfixes
  • Fixed too many buildings being visible in the research tree due to the change in 1.8.0g (it was supposed to be only for upgrades!)


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit dotAGE Win64 Depot 638511
  • Loading history…
macOS dotAGE OSX Depot 638512
  • Loading history…
Linux dotAGE Linux Depot 638513
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link