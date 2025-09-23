V 1.8.0h
Balance
- Revising the Past: Increased minimum threat from 4 to 5. Increased rarity from 3 to 4.
Bugfixes
- Fixed too many buildings being visible in the research tree due to the change in 1.8.0g (it was supposed to be only for upgrades!)
