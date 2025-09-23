Constructors!

The wait is over – Celestial Empire has officially launched in Early Access with a 12% release discount! Step into the role of a provincial governor in a mystical land in ancient China, where every decision shapes the future of your people. Add it to your library now!

ABOUT EARLY ACCESS

Early Access release covers all the basics and promised content of the game, which will be regularly updated and developed. It is expected to last for about a year, including its players in the Celestial Empire’s development. Grab a Steam key and prepare to build the city of your dreams!

UPDATE ROADMAP

And this is just the beginning! We have an exciting roadmap of upcoming updates planned to expand and enrich your experience in the Celestial Empire. Your journey in the Celestial Empire will only grow richer with time. Check out our update roadmap!

HELP & BUG REPORTS

If you have any problems with your game or see any bugs, please do not hesitate to contact us via discord (that's the place where we will be able to reply the fastest), steam discussions or the following address e-mail: help@president-studio.com

Thank you for supporting us through development – your feedback and passion made this day possible. 💖

Can't wait to see your marvelous cities!

The Devs