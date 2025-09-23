Become the Aethermancer TODAY!

We are releasing into Steam Early Access!

Welcome to Aethermancer and the world of Terastae! Experience the eternal cycle of rebirth in this Monster Taming Roguelite game!

All of us at moi rai and Offbrand Games are incredibly excited to launch Aethermancer into Early Access today! We hope you all will enjoy taking a deep dive into the game, because there's LOTS to discover and collect.

Check out the launch trailer and find out which Aethermancer YOU will be:

Your Adventure Begins...

Choose your first companion and delve into the Void. Encounter the monsters of Terastae that defied the virtues of this world and are trapped in a cycle of death and rebirth. With your special ability as an Aethermancer you'll be able to form bonds with those monsters, guide them through dangerous battles and help them grow stronger in unique ways with every run!

Throughout Early Access we will be further expanding on the game with more content (monsters, biomes, skills), features (player classes), quality of life features (improved combat inspector), more story.

By playing the Early Access version of Aethermancer, you become part of the game and help us grow it with community feedback! In the meantime, it will give you a polished experience and endless replayability until Full Release.

Here is a little overview of what you can expect in the Early Access:

Roguelite experience mixed with monster taming.

3 Biomes to explore (and Champions to defeat)

11 additional monsters (total 28) with hundreds of skills and 2 new types

A deep skill system to build one crazy build after another in 3v3 combat

NPCs with a dynamic dialogue system

New meta progression upgrades and additional features (to be discovered in the next weeks)

Additional Heroic and Mythic difficulty modes as well as Accessibility Settings to adjust the difficulty of the game

Language support for English, German, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish (Spain) and Korean

... and the first true boss in Aethermancer!

Save Money!

To celebrate our launch, you can get Aethermancer at a 10% discount for 14 days!

Note, that we will increase the price for Aethermancer throughout Early Access and at the Full Release.

This gradual increase in price is meant to reflect the increasing amount of content we will add to the game. It will not affect players who already bought the game before a price increase; if you buy the game now, you'll get all the following Early Access updates for free of course.

Three Game Bundles will allow you to save money on top of the launch discount:

Aethermancer and Monster Sanctuary

Aethermancer and Monster Train 2

Suddenly Everything is September Event Bundle later this week (Aethermancer, Clover Pit, Baby Steps, Star Birds, Deadly Days: Roadtrip)

Join the Community

Share your craziest team builds, give and receive strategy tips, have fun with fanart and stay in touch with the devs: our Discord is the place to be, if you enjoy Aethermancer!

You are also welcome to join any other Aethermancer community to stay up to date: