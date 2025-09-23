 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20090421 Edited 23 September 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed bug affecting to character selection after exit game
* Fixed bug where mercs were being dismissed when connecting to a server
* Fixed position of a Magmadrake in Molten Summit

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
Linux Depot 2241382
