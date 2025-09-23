* Fixed bug affecting to character selection after exit game
* Fixed bug where mercs were being dismissed when connecting to a server
* Fixed position of a Magmadrake in Molten Summit
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.6.3 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
