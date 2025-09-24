Hello everyone, City Noodle Shop Simulator has been updated to version 1.1. The update details are as follows:

Developed a new "Create New Noodle" feature; the research time is determined by the chef's average stats.

Removed the loan limit; you can now take a loan of 1 million at the start of the game.

If the player has debt when the final ending is triggered, the ending cannot be achieved.

Optimized some UI elements to improve the art quality.

Improved the algorithm for deducting customer popularity; it now deducts popularity based on the customer's level.

When replacing chairs of different grades, the previous chairs will be automatically sold, and the money will be refunded.

The "Skip Preparation" function becomes available after defeating the first competitor.

Added sound effect prompts when using the "Skip Preparation" function.

Added a "Pixel Density" setting in the options; lowering it can make the game run smoother on lower-end devices.

The credits (STAFF roll) can now be skipped. After skipping, the game returns directly to the current progress instead of the title screen.

Increased the price of "Learn New Noodle" due to the addition of the "Create New Noodle" system.

Slightly increased the management difficulty in the "Business District" scenario.