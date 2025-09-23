September 23rd Update Announcement
Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.
Default Branch Update
New Features
Added "Exit to Desktop" button in system interface
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where players would remain stuck in "Busy" status when the host leaves during multiplayer sessions
Fixed an interaction between Death's Door set and Fate system causing additional Shield loss when hurt
Fixed UI display issues in bounce rooms during multiplayer
Fixed disappearing active skill icon issue when Lucia performs quick restarts
Optimizations & Adjustments
Relic Adjustments
Faceless Coin: Can now substitute for any number of required containers in Ares' Temple
Artifact Adjustments
Trauma VIP: Can now revive using Coins (max 100 Coins consumed)
Sand Thumper: Guaranteed to drop small bugs when killing enemies (may drop golden bugs)
Time Aquarium: When collected by R7, drops one Shield at the start of each new Level
Family Portrait: Now triggers effects at Death's Door state and joins Death's Door set
Hatchmon Adjustments
Dr. Blue: Now drops Shield after collecting two Hearts (including Moldy Hearts) - doesn't require full Hearts
Boxie: Can now transform opened regular Chests into special Chests
Geekie: Can continue to Unlock after being Awakened
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Please note: Players on different branches cannot play together due to version differences.
