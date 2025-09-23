 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20090352 Edited 23 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

September 23rd Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

New Features

  • Added "Exit to Desktop" button in system interface

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players would remain stuck in "Busy" status when the host leaves during multiplayer sessions

  • Fixed an interaction between Death's Door set and Fate system causing additional Shield loss when hurt

  • Fixed UI display issues in bounce rooms during multiplayer

  • Fixed disappearing active skill icon issue when Lucia performs quick restarts

Optimizations & Adjustments

Relic Adjustments

  • Faceless Coin: Can now substitute for any number of required containers in Ares' Temple

Artifact Adjustments

  • Trauma VIP: Can now revive using Coins (max 100 Coins consumed)

  • Sand Thumper: Guaranteed to drop small bugs when killing enemies (may drop golden bugs)

  • Time Aquarium: When collected by R7, drops one Shield at the start of each new Level

  • Family Portrait: Now triggers effects at Death's Door state and joins Death's Door set

Hatchmon Adjustments

  • Dr. Blue: Now drops Shield after collecting two Hearts (including Moldy Hearts) - doesn't require full Hearts

  • Boxie: Can now transform opened regular Chests into special Chests

  • Geekie: Can continue to Unlock after being Awakened

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note: Players on different branches cannot play together due to version differences.

Veewo Games

Changed files in this update

