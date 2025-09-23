September 23rd Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

New Features

Added "Exit to Desktop" button in system interface

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where players would remain stuck in "Busy" status when the host leaves during multiplayer sessions

Fixed an interaction between Death's Door set and Fate system causing additional Shield loss when hurt

Fixed UI display issues in bounce rooms during multiplayer

Fixed disappearing active skill icon issue when Lucia performs quick restarts

Optimizations & Adjustments

Relic Adjustments

Faceless Coin: Can now substitute for any number of required containers in Ares' Temple

Artifact Adjustments

Trauma VIP: Can now revive using Coins (max 100 Coins consumed)

Sand Thumper: Guaranteed to drop small bugs when killing enemies (may drop golden bugs)

Time Aquarium: When collected by R7, drops one Shield at the start of each new Level

Family Portrait: Now triggers effects at Death's Door state and joins Death's Door set

Hatchmon Adjustments

Dr. Blue: Now drops Shield after collecting two Hearts (including Moldy Hearts) - doesn't require full Hearts

Boxie: Can now transform opened regular Chests into special Chests

Geekie: Can continue to Unlock after being Awakened

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note: Players on different branches cannot play together due to version differences.

