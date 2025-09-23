Patch Notes

Performance & Optimization

Fixed an issue where a brief frame drop occurred when entering the boss room.

UI & Controls

Mouse cursor design and active gauge have been improved. In UI/menus, the cursor is now displayed as an arrow. During gameplay, a clearer crosshair cursor design is applied. When the gauge is fully charged, an effect will appear on the cursor for easier recognition. Clearing all enemies in a room will now instantly refill the active gauge.



Synergy Adjustments

Nature (6) effect has been changed: Previous: Tree Spirits no longer disappeared when taking damage, and 1 additional Tree Spirit was summoned at the start of battle. Changed: Tree Spirits now survive longer, and 1 additional Tree Spirit is still summoned at the start of battle.

Nature synergy (overall) Added: Tree Spirit attack power has been slightly increased.



Active Items

Some active item effects have been adjusted: Scroll – Mana Bomb: Explosion radius increased. Scroll – Gold Explosion: Explosion damage slightly increased.



A new active item has been added: Scroll – Fireball



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Tree Spirits and Ice Spirits continued to attack during boss summon cutscenes.

Fixed a bug where the Pierce Arc effect was incorrectly applied to enemy projectiles.

Developer Message

It has already been nearly two weeks since LootMage launched in Early Access.

As mentioned in the improvement plan shared on September 15, we promised to first address the early-game pacing issue and the limited usefulness of melee weapons. The early pacing issue has now been somewhat improved, and we are also working on adjustments to improve melee combat.

In addition, we are preparing the following updates:

Additional rewards for boss battles and enhanced boss attack patterns

New active items and weapon items

Various gimmick-based passive items

We greatly appreciate your interest and support for LootMage.

Please feel free to share your feedback through Discord, the Steam Community, or in the comments on this post.

Thank you very much!