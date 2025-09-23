Meet Tusk Force, War Thunder’s third major update of 2025!

It’s time for Tusk Force! We’ve added plenty of new vehicles in this update, from Second World War classics to modern-day machines, alongside several new mechanics and gameplay improvements. Check out everything from the SAMP/T, Sky Sabre and BUK SAMs, to the M55 with a huge gun, to the Cold War era B-66B bomber with a fully-detailed cockpit. Japan's ground forces tech tree has been bolstered with four new Thai tanks, including the Stingray and BM Oplot-T, adding greater variety to their lineups. If you like big ships, check out the USS Maryland and HMS Nelson premiums that hit hard! There’s also new Mosquitos, a rare Bf 109 variant, and three new Hornets, two Australian and one Canadian, meaning there’s something for everyone, no matter what part of the game you play. Lastly, we’ve implemented some visual overhauls to Poland and Eastern Europe, making them look better than ever!

Check out the changelog to see all the fixes, vehicles and other features that we’ve included in this major update.

Ground Vehicles: Tanks from Thailand & SAM vehicles!

In Tusk Force, we’ve introduced four Thai tanks to Japan to help reinforce this tree with some variety. Meet the classic M60A3 TTS and M163, plus the Stingray which was exclusively exported to Thailand. The cherry on top is the BM Oplot-T, a Ukrainian MBT exported to Thailand that features good armor, firepower and reverse speed!

Carrying on from the previous major update, in Tusk Force we’ve added four new Multi-Vehicle SAM systems. Arriving for Great Britain, France, Italy and the USSR, meaning each nation in the game now has a sophisticated top-rank SAM vehicle! These powerful systems can engage and destroy several enemy aircraft at once.

We’ve got a new record holder! Meet the M55, featuring the beefy 203 mm cannon with a hefty HE shell, making it the largest conventional tank gun in the game — a record that was previously held by the FV4005 for many years. Plus, the T58 with an oscillating turret and autoloader (meaning an excellent reload time!) comes to the USA as a premium pack.

New vehicles:

USA: M55, T58 (Pack), Stingray

Germany: M55

USSR: BMD-4M2, 9K317M “BUK-М3”

Great Britain: Sky Sabre, Ram I

Japan: M60A3 TTS (Thailand), M163 (Thailand), Stingray (Thailand), BM Oplot-T (Thailand)

China: VT4, M55

Italy: M55, FSAF SAMP/T

France: M55, FSAF SAMP/T (Mamba)

Sweden: CV 90105 TML

New model:

Germany: Tiger II (Nr.1-50), previously (P) — model updated, new tracks added, internal modules improved

Aircraft

Planes: A New Bf 109 Variant, B-66B & Commonwealth Hornet Variants!

Tusk Force introduces three new Hornets to Great Britain, two researchable Australian variants and one premium Canadian variant. These aircraft rep the unique liveries of their respective air forces and provide some potent ordnance for both Air and Ground Battles. Bloody brilliant mate!

If you’re a Second World War aircraft enjoyer, then you’ll surely appreciate the new Bf 109 T-2 premium. This was a ground-based variant of the rare navalized Bf 109 T-1, which in itself was a variant of the Emil series aircraft. We’ve also introduced three new Norwegian Mosquito variants for Sweden in their historical liveries, and two (a night fighter variant and a naval variant) for Great Britain.

Meet the Qing-6 for China, providing some flying boat fun with plenty of bombs and potent 23 mm defensive cannons. We’ve also added the B-66B, coming to the game as a classic Cold War jet bomber with lots of bombs, a radar and a fully-detailed cockpit!

Many aircraft have received the fuel dumping mechanic as well! Check out the full list in the major changelog.

New vehicles:

USA: B-66B

Germany: Bf 109 T-2 (Premium)

Great Britain: F/A-18A (Australia), AF/A-18A Late (Australia), CF-188 (Canada) (Pack), Mosquito NF Mk II, Mosquito TR Mk 33

Japan: F-5TH Super Tigris TCU

China: Qing-6 (Premium)

France: F-16A OCU (Belgium) (Squadron vehicle)

Sweden: Mosquito FB.Mk.II (Norway), Mosquito FB.Mk.VI (Norway), Mosquito FB.Mk.VI ASH (Norway)

Israel: F-16I Sufa

Detailed damage model additions:

USA: A-10 (all variants) — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

USSR: Su-25 (all variants) — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

Updated cockpits:

Great Britain: Meteor F Mk.8 (all variants) — cockpit has been updated, more details have been added

France: Meteor F Mk.8 — cockpit has been updated, more details have been added. Fokker G.IA — detailed cockpit has been added

Israel: Meteor F.8 — cockpit has been updated, more details have been added

Helicopters: An Indonesian Mi-35, AH-64E, New Damage Models & Cockpits!

Tusk Force introduces a new Mi-35 for the USSR and another for Japan in the form of an Indonesian variant. The USA also gets the AH-64E with powerful AGM-179 JAGM-MR air-to-ground missiles.

The CM-502KG for the Z-10ME and LMUR for the Mi-28NM have been added too, which provide some potent FnF (Fire and Forget) missile power in combined battles. Many helicopters have also received new damage models and detailed cockpits, check out the full list below!

New vehicles:

USA: AH-64E

USSR: Mi-35P (Squadron vehicle)

Japan: Mi-35 (Indonesia)

Detailed damage model additions:

USA: MH-60L DAP — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

Germany : Mi-24 (all variants), SA 313B Alouette II — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

USSR: Mi-24 (all variants), Mi-28 (all variants), Mi-35M — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added. Mi-35M — MFD page has been added.

Great Britain: Superhind — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

China: Z-10 — model has been updated, MAWS elements added

Italy : Mi-24 (all variants), A-129 (all variants) T-129 — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

France: SA 313B Alouette II — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

Sweden: Mi-28A — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

Israel: AH-60 — old modules have been given details and new ones that affect the functionality of aircraft systems have been added.

Updated cockpits:

RAH-66 — detailed cockpit has been added.

Naval Fleet: Almighty USS Maryland & HMS Nelson!

Two big ships, the USS Maryland and HMS Nelson join USA and Great Britain as premiums, providing some powerful battleship firepower.

USS Charles F. Adams, featuring RIM-24A missiles comes to the game for the USA, providing some interesting missile gameplay, and the Gloire light cruiser with a great rate of fire arrives for France!

We’ve added the ability to switch between firing main guns only and firing main and auxiliary guns together during battle. There’s two keybinds: Controls > Naval section:

Main and auxiliary caliber shooting with one button switch

Default main and auxiliary caliber shooting with one button (default setting)

New vehicles:

USA: USS Maryland (BB-46) ( Pack ), USS Charles F. Adams (DDG-2)

Germany: Z51

USSR: MPK-33

Great Britain: HMS Nelson (28) ( Pack ), HMS Saumarez (G12)

Japan: IJN Hiei, IJN Tsugaru

Italy: Baleno MC-492

France: Gloire, Aisne (Premium), L’Intrépide

Locations & Missions: Two Maps Get Visually Refreshed!

Continuing the trend of updating the look of locations, the visuals of Poland and Eastern Europe have been updated with newly detailed buildings, landscape refinements, new foliage and more. This aesthetic update makes them look really beautiful, all while they still retain their original, familiar layout.

Control your Radar with your Mouse!

Controlling the radar of aircraft can be quite a challenge, as you’ve got to configure several keybinds to make everything work efficiently, and then you’ve got to remember them. Because of this, we’ve now made it possible to change elements of your radar by simply clicking. On PC, use the mouse cursor (press Alt), then change the radar control mode. Nine icons will appear around your radar, you can hover over each one and the interface will clarify what the option does. It also displays the keybind for each one, saving you from having to search for it in the settings.

Plus, you can click or drag on the radar screen to move the target acquisition strobe, and double clicking on a target will lock it for tracking, pretty handy!

New Nuclear Carrier Aircraft

We’ve added three additional nuclear-capable aircraft for Arcade and Realistic Ground Battles at Battle Rating 11.3 and above. These aircraft are faster and come with countermeasures, making them more suitable for modern environments, giving you more opportunities to drop your nuclear payload after you’ve earned it:

Su-24M with the ☢RN-28 bomb for the USSR and China

F-111F with the ☢B61 bomb for the USA , Israel and Japan

Tornado IDS ASSTA1 with the ☢B61 bomb for Germany, Great Britain, Italy, France and Sweden

New Tree Destruction Physics

Trees now have a new physics model, allowing them to be procedurally destroyed! Shoot one part of the tree and instead of it all falling over as a whole, the trunk will snap and branches will fall off.

There’s plenty more to see!

Check out the full changelog for all improvements and additions!

Full Changelog:

New locations and missions

Poland — this location has been visually updated without significant changes to gameplay.

Eastern Europe — this location has been visually updated without significant changes to gameplay.

Location and mission updates

Ardennes — some bushes have been replaced with small foliage and undergrowth, which does not roll on the ground after being destroyed.

Ash River — the terrain at the southern spawn point for the western team has been made slightly more level to make it easier to exit.

A bug where trees with short trunks would spin wildly when knocked over at high speed has been fixed.

Palau Islands — the number of islands and their locations have been changed to make navigation easier and to highlight more obvious sight lines. All mission areas have been moved north. Respawn logic to avoid collisions at spawn points have been adjusted. Spawn points have been moved closer to the capture points in small fleet missions.

[Operation] Pradesh — a mission for air battles has been added.

Animations for radars on modern runways have been added for all missions.

For high-ranking air missions with air spawns, spawn zones have been expanded to spread players out over a larger area. The total width of the player spawn location is 30 km.

The visual model of some houses on the following locations have been updated: Normandy (both air and ground variants) Flanders Breslau Battle of Hürtgen Forest Mozdok

Poland (winter) — visual models of all houses on the location have been updated.

Breslau — black stripes along the rails have been removed.

Poland, Poland (winter), Eastern Europe (all variants) — tank and aircraft minimaps have been updated.

North port — northern icebergs have been removed to make it easier for the left team to get to the point.

Vietnam — the ability to drive up the mountain in grid square B4 has been removed.

Second battle of El Alamein — the ability to drive onto the high ground in grid squares C3 and D7 has been removed. In grid square D6, the sight line to the spawn point has been blocked.

Sinai (tank area) — gaps between stones and ground below them have been removed.

Attica — an unintended position in square G5, which allowed players to safely fire upon the enemy team’s spawn exit has been blocked.

Kuban — stretched textures on some parts of the landscape have been fixed. The out-of-bounds zone in squares G3 and G4 has been adjusted so that players driving along the road will no longer receive “Return to the battlefield” warnings.

In sessions with a Battle Rating of 10.7 and above, the airfields are now protected by Strela-2M and ZSU-23-4 vehicles.

Trees now collapse in a new way: when shot, the trunk can break in half if the shot was powerful enough, and branches fall off when damaged from both shells or ramming.

Ground Vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

T-72 (all variants), T-80 (all variants), T-90 (all variants), ZTZ96 (all variants), ZTZ99 (all variants), WZ1001(E) LCT, VT4A1, MBT-2000, Al-Khalid-I — new FCS (fire control system) modules have been added, trunnions have been added. Destruction of these modules on these tanks doesn’t yet affect the function of the tank systems, just as on other MBTs in the game currently. Later, after these modules have been added to the majority of MBTs in the game, their functionality will be enabled for all at once.

T-64 (all variants), T-80 (all variants) — the model of the autoloader module has been refined.

Merkava (all variants) — models of the horizontal and vertical aiming drives have been corrected. Hydraulic pumps and power electronics modules have been added.

Sabra Mk.I — models of the horizontal and vertical aiming drives have been corrected. Power electronics modules have been added.

BMP-3 — an autoloader module has been added.

BMD-4 — new modules have been added.

120S — missing additional turret modules have been added.

Leopard 2K — the visual thickness of the spaced armor on the turret sides in X-ray view has been reduced to match the visual model.

Merkava Mk.1, Mk.2, Mk.3 (all variants) — the loader is now standing instead of sitting.

M24DK — a cutout for a hatch in the main part of the UFP has been added. ( Report ).

IPM1, M1, Leopard 2A4 (all variants), Type 90 (all variants) — a bug that caused ammunition rack detonations to not knock out all crew members has been fixed.

T1E1 — part of the armor is now volumetric.

A bug that caused the reloading progress on vehicles with single-piece ammunition to reset to 50% like on vehicles with two-piece ammunition, and not to 80% instead has been fixed. ( Report ).

A bug that caused the previously selected shell type to be loaded after barrel repair if the barrel was destroyed when loading a new round has been fixed.

Pbv 501, Sd.Kfz.222 (all), 15cm sIG 33 B Sfl, M8 LAC (all variants) — the erroneously available “battle” cruise control mode has been removed.

XM1 (Chrysler) — the mass has been reduced from 52.6 to 52.16 tons. Source: XM1 Test Data by US Army.

M41D — the muzzle flash visual effect has been corrected.

Jagdpanzer 38(t) — the mass has been increased from 15.8 to 16 tons. ( Report ). The maximum speed has been decreased from 42 km/h to 40 km/h. ( Report ).

Skink (all variants) — the position of the tracks has been corrected, fixing a visual gap between the track links. ( Report ).

Conqueror, Caernarvon — engine power has been increased from 810 to 821 horsepower. ( Report ).

M728 CEV, Centurion Mk.5 AVRE — a bug that prevented the “Dozer Blade” modification from functioning correctly has been fixed. ( Report ). Conqueror, Caernarvon — engine power has been increased from 810 to 821 horsepower. ( Report ).

Falcon — ammunition capacity has been increased from 620 to 680 rounds. Turret traverse and gun elevation speeds have been increased from 80°/s and 40°/s to 90°/s and 50°/s respectively. Source: The Hispano Suiza Auto-Follow 30 mm. ANTI AIRCRAFT WEAPON SYSTEM TYPE A.14.D, Publication No. M.P. 38 Issue 6 by B.M.A.R.Co and/or Elliott Brothers Ltd.

Falcon — turret armor thickness has been increased: sides and rear from 10 mm to 15 mm, roof from 6 mm to 15 mm, and front from 10 mm to 20 mm. The hull floor armor has also been increased from 6 mm to 20 mm ( Report ).

ZSU-23-4M2 — a bug where ammunition modules were still displayed after being fully depleted has been fixed. ( Report ).

M18 GMC (all variants) — the roof-mounted .50 cal machine gun can now rotate a full 360 degrees without restriction. ( Report ). Source: TM 9-755 WAR DEPARTMENT TECHNICAL MANUAL: 76-MM GUN MOTOR CARRIAGE M18 AND ARMORED UTILITY VEHICLE M39.

Ro-Go — the vehicle's maximum weight has been increased from 25.5 to 26 tons. Sources: 『口号車(九五式重戦車)諸元表』, 日本の戦車 上巻 1961.

Hellcat (Hell) — a bug that caused all machine guns to stop firing when one of them reached its traverse limit has been fixed.

Boxer MGS, CT-CV 105HP — the third person camera position has been moved higher for convenience.

Ozelot, Type 81 (C), ASRAD-R, Lvkv 9040C, Lvrbv 701, Chieftain Marksman, ItPsV Leopard — the erroneously low visibility parameter for these vehicles has been increased.

BMD-4M — a bug that allowed the 100 mm cannon to reload even after the autoloader was destroyed has been fixed.

Tiger II (10.5 cm Kw.K) — the mass of the PzGr.Rot shell has been increased from 15.6 kg to 15.9 kg, the explosive filler mass has been reduced from 240 g to 100 g. ( Report ).

Tiger II (all variants) — the short and long names of the tanks have been corrected: Tiger II (P) → Tiger II (Nr.1-50) Tiger II (H) → Tiger II Tiger II (H) Sla.16 → Tiger II (Sla.16)

Flakpanzer 341 — the guns have been renamed from Flak 44 to Gerät 341. The set of available rounds and belts has been corrected. The size of the clip has been increased from 8 to 10 rounds. ( Report ).

Flakpanzer 341 — the thicknesses of the sides, upper and lower parts of the gun mantlet have been increased from 30 mm to 40 mm. The thickness of the frontal part of the mantlet has been increased from 30 mm to 60 mm. ( Report ).

T-72M2 Moderna — the gunner’s sight zoom values have been changed from fixed 8.0x to 4.5x-11.7x.

Leclerc (all variants) — the size of the external fuel tank above the right track has been decreased.

ASRAD-R — the target recognition by radar signature (Non-Cooperative Target Recognition (NCTR)) ability has been added. ( Report ).

M901 — 7.62 mm machine gun has been added. ( Report ).

T114 — mass has been reduced from 9 tons to 6.6 tons. Max speed has been increased from 57 km/h to 59 km/h. A third crew member has been added. The amount of ammo for the main gun has been decreased from 26 to 20 rounds. Vertical guidance angles have been increased from -8°/+8° to -10°/+20°. The internal armor between the engine and fighting compartments has been corrected. The machine gun ammo has been increased from 120 to 160 rounds. Source: T-114 - Command and reconnaissance vehicle - BAT vehicle, Ordnance corps, November 1959.

T-34-85 (all variants with the ZIS-S-53 cannon) — a bug that caused the ammo rack on the side of the turret to not be counted as first-stage ammo stowage has been fixed. ( Report ).

Leopard 1 (all variants) — the thickness of all solid plates on the engine deck has been corrected to 15 mm across all tanks in the series. The thickness of the driver’s hatches and turret hatches has been corrected to 25 mm on all tanks in the series where these hatches are modeled as separate plates.

Leopard 1A2 (Italy) — the material of the turret hatches has been corrected from CHA to RHA. The material of the hatch shafts has been changed from RHA to CHA.

Churchill (all variants), Gun Carrier (3-in), Black Prince — engine power has been increased from 350 HP to 355 HP. ( Report ).

Aircraft and helicopter model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Weaponry

Z-10ME — CM-502KG guided missiles have been added. Fire Snake 70A guided missiles and the corresponding modification have been added. The HF-7D modification has been moved from tier II to tier I in the modification research window.

Мi-28NМ — LMUR guided missiles have been added. Igla air-to-air missiles have been added to the inner hardpoints.

Tornado IDS MLU (RET.8) — BOZ MAW counter-measures pods have been added.

SRAAM — missile dynamics have been reworked, the flight distance has been increased. ( Report ). The autopilot has been updated, the oscillations during the flight have significantly reduced. ( Report ).

A bug that caused missiles to be unable to reach speeds of more than 1500 m/s in any launch conditions has been fixed. ( Report ).

KAB-500Kr — the optics FOV has been changed from 2.9°-12° to fixed 2.5°. Source: “Комплекс авиационного вооружения Су-25Т и его боевое применение”.

AASM-250, Kh-38, KAB-250LG, Grom-2 — the ability for a forced horizontal turn has been added, which allows for hitting aircraft targets from behind. ( Report , Report ).

Kh-38 — missile dynamics have been adjusted, maximum launch range at low altitudes and average speed during flight have reduced, the maximum flight range has been increased to 70 km. ( Report ).

Kfir C.10 — SPICE 1000 guided bomb has been added. ( Report ).

F-15I Ra`am — SPICE 2000 guided bombs have been added.

Mirage 4000 — additional chaff has been added to the Sycomor countermeasure pods. ( Report ).

F-16A OCU (Thailand) — KGGB guided bombs and the corresponding modification have been added. The GBU-10 modification now requires researching the KGGB modification first.

Tu-14T — an additional 450 mm torpedo for high-altitude torpedo dropping has been added.

20 mm Type 99 model 2 gun — for HEF and HEF-T, the explosive type has been changed from PETN to Pentolite. ( Report ).

Mirage 2000D-RMV — additional AASM SBU 64, SBU 54, and SBU 38 bombs have been added.

F-104A, F-104C — the rate of fire has been decreased from 6000 to 4000. Ammo capacity has been decreased from 750 to 725. ( Report ).

H.P.12 — the position of the 1600 lb SNHE bomb has been corrected. ( Report ).

F-2A, F-2A ADTW — an additional drop-tank has been added under the fuselage.

Wirraway — 500 LB S.A.P. Mk.II semi-armor-piercing bombs have been added. Source: Wirraway Operating Instructions

DB-3A, DB-3B — additional 50 kg and 100 kg bombs on the DER-31 underwing pylons have been added. BRAB-220, BRAB-500 and BRAB-1000 armor-piercing bombs have been added. Source: Техническое описание самолёта ДБ-3-2М-85.

B-57B — the number of 250 lb AN-M57 bombs inside the fuselage has been reduced from 21 to 12. ( Report ). The external armament has been supplemented with AN/ALE-2 chaff pods. ( Report ). Source: T.O. 1B-57B-1 Flight Handbook B-57B aircraft

F-16C — APKWS II guided missiles have been added. FFAR Mighty Mouse rockets no longer require a modification to unlock. The corresponding modification has been removed, the spent research points or Golden Eagles have been compensated. The LAU-68 modification has been moved from tier IV to tier III in the modification research.

A-10C — presets with AGR-20A APKWS II guided missiles have been adjusted to include all pods with these missiles.

F-15E — AGR-20A APKWS II guided missiles have been added. Freefall bombs no longer require a modification to unlock. The corresponding modifications have been removed, and the spent research points or Golden Eagles have been compensated. JDAM modifications have been combined into a single JDAM modification at tier III in the modifications research. The AGM-130 modification has been moved from tier III to tier IV in the modifications research requires the unlocking of a new APKWS modification.

F/A-18C Late — AGR-20A APKWS II missiles have been added.

AV-8B, AV-8B PLUS — AGR-20A APKWS II missiles have been added.

Tu-2 — RS-132 and RBS-132 rockets have been added.

Su-2 (M-82), Su-2 TSS-1, Su-2 MV-5, BB-1 — RS-82 and RS-132 rockets have been added.

Kurnass — a restriction on equipping the double AIM-9G pylon and the GBU-15(V)1/B Guided Bomb has been added. ( Report ).

Corsair F MK II — additional 500 lb and 1000 lb bombs have been added. The US bombs have been replaced with British ones of the same caliber. ( Report ).

MiG-21S (R-13-300) — S-24 rockets and bombs have been removed from the outer hardpoints. The UB32 pod has been removed from the inner hardpoints. Sources: «Самолёт МиГ-21С. Инструкция по эксплуатации и техническому обслуживанию №ГК-195. Книга 2»; «Самолёт МиГ-21С с двигателем Р11Ф2С-300. Техническое описание. Книга 1».

P-61A-11, P-61C-1 — 1600 lb AN-MK1 armor-piercing bombs have been added. ( Report ).

Su-30SM — the ammo capacity for the GSh-30-1 cannon has been decreased from 180 to 150 rounds. ( Report ).

B-25J (all variants) — the amount of 100 lb bombs has been reduced from 8 to 6 in mixed presets where they overlapped with 250 lb and 500 lb bombs.

J-10A — additional GB250/500 and LS-6 250/500 guided bombs have been added.

Other

EF-2000, Typhoon FGR.4, F-2000A: Missile datalink symbology has been added to the cockpit radar display. ( Report ). Radar scan area and azimuth symbology has been added to the cockpit radar display. ( Report ). A no escape zone marker has been added to the dynamic launch zone indicator on the HUD. Datalink markers for allied aircraft have been added to the HMD while in the cockpit view. ( Report ).

AN/APR-39A(V)2 and AN/APR-39B(V)2 RWRs — the band coverage of the RWRs has been corrected. The ability to detect radiation in the L and M bands has been removed. Sources: Northrop Grumman brochure APR-39A(V)2 Threat Warning System, Northrop Grumman brochure AN/APR-39B(V)2 Radar Warning Receiver/Electronic Warfare Management System.

RAH-66 — the model of the cannon in x-ray view has been updated.

JF-17 — SE-2 MAWS has been added. ( Report ).

J-7II — a bug that caused the rear air brake to clip through the external fuel tank when deployed has been fixed. ( Report ).

P-63C-5 — a bug where one rocket was missing when using M8 rockets with bombs has been fixed.

Lincoln B.Mk.II — a bug where four crew were displayed in the Crew window under “Defensive armament” instead of three has been fixed. ( Report ).

Mirage F1C-200, Mirage F1C, Mirage F1CT — a bug that caused countermeasures deployed from the Phimat pod to originate from the center of the aircraft has been fixed.

AH-129D — the magnification of the targeting optics has been changed from a fixed 27x to a variable 2.6x - 61.4x. Source: TOPLITE, Electro-Optical ISR & Targeting System.

AMX, Mirage-2000D-R1, Tornado IDS (1995) — max and min zoom values of the CLDP targeting pod have been increased.

J29A, A29B — a bug that prevented the artificial horizon from displaying a left bank has been fixed. ( Report ).

A-4B — a bug where the flame from boosters was not displayed has been fixed. ( Report ).

G.50 (all variants), C.200 (all variants) — a bug where the Air Speed Indicator did not work has been fixed. ( Report ).

Yak-9U, Yak-9UT, Yak-9P — a fuel tank has been added under the cockpit. Sources: “Системы оборудования силовых установок самолётов”; “Самолёт Як-9У с двигателем ВК-107А. Техническое описание”; “Самолёт Як-9 с мотором ВК-107А. Техническое описание. Книга 3”.

Ki-43-1 — the engine name displayed in the X-ray view has been corrected. ( Report ).

AJS37 — a bug that caused the circular indicators for the Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) on the instrument panel to be non-functional has been fixed. ( Report ).

A-5C — the ability to deploy countermeasures individually has been added. ( Report ).

Su-34, Su-39 — the visual quality of the night vision mode for the optical targeting system has been improved.

For aircraft with third generation night vision for the pilot, the image in the cockpit view has been improved.

MB-175T — engine fire extinguishing system has been added.

A-10 (all variants), A-7 (all variants), F-105D, AH-64 (all variants), Mi-28 (all variants), Su-25 (all variants), Su-39 — polyurethane foam fuel tank filler has been added. This reduces the likelihood of a fire or explosion when hit.

Su-24M, Su-34, Su-27 (all variants), Su-30SM, Su-33, J-11 (all variants), F-4 (all variants), F-14 (all variants), F-15 (all variants), F-18 (all variants), EF-2000, Typhoon FGR.4, F-2000A, A-7 (all versions), F3H-2, A-6E TRAM, F11F-1, Jaguar (all variants), Rafale C F3, JAS39 (all variants), Mirage (all variants), AV-8 (all variants), Harrier (all variants), Sea Harrier (all variants), FJ-4B (all variants), F9F (all variants), F8U, F-8 (all variants), Buccaneer (all variants), Tu-14Т, A-4 (all variants, except A-4B), Tornado (all variants), Kfir (all variants), Nesher — emergency fuel dump system has been added.

B-57, F11F-1, F4D-1, J32B, A32A, F3H-2 , Yak-38 (all variants), Su-7 (all variants) — ejection system has been added.

Wirraway, DB-3A, DB-3B, LeO 451, TBF-1C, Avenger Mk.II — the Secondary Weapons customization menu has been added.

Prendergast’s Spitfire FR Mk.XIVe — the “Operator” and stat card flag have been changed to Canada.

Z-10 (all variants), Z-19 (all variants) — RWR data bank has been expanded.

J-10A, J-11B, JF-17 — the the target recognition by size and engine type by radar signature (NCTR) ability has been added to the single target track (TRK) radar mode.

MiG-17, MiG-17AS, MiG-17PF, Lim-5P, J-4, Yak-28B — the “Sirena-2” RWR has been added. ( Report , Report ).

Flight Model changes

Rafale C F3 — the aircraft's empty weight has been reduced from 9700 kg to 9300 kg, the engine's throttle response has been adjusted. ( Report , Report ).

F-15E, F-15I — insufficient maneuverability in maximum overload turns at high speeds has been increased.

F-14A, F-14B — insufficient maneuverability during maximum overload turns at high speeds has been corrected, oscillation when using mouse aim has been reduced.

F7F-1, F7F-3 — stall speed has been increased. ( Report ) .

Su-30SM — engine “overspeed” mode has been added. The engine's RPM and thrust will now automatically increase when the aircraft's speed exceeds 600 km/h (Mach 0.5 at sea level). ( R eport ).

F-105D, F-106A (1972) — unstable RPM on the J75 engine has been fixed. ( R eport ).

Boomerang (all variants) — maximum speed has been increased to 430 mph (693 km/h).

Wyvern S.4 — the mass of the aircraft’s engine has been increased from 900 kg to 1350 kg.

P-47 (all variants) — an automatic flap retraction and locking system based on flight speed has been added.

A-20 (all variants) — an automatic flap retraction and deployment system based on flight speed has been added.

Yer-2 ( all variants) — the flight model has been updated, making takeoff easier. Handling has been improved for all control types. Engine thermodynamics have been adjusted (engines now overheat more slowly).

MS-405 (all variants) — additional flap positions (combat and takeoff) have been added.

Potez 630, Potez 631, Potez 633 — flap control has been changed to a pneumatic system. The aircraft now only has two flap positions: “retracted” and “landing”. The maximum allowed speed of the aircraft has been decreased from 710 km/h to 462 km/h.

F-15C, F-15J(M) — the thrust values of the F100-PW-220/F100-IHI-220 engine have been corrected, the static thrust has been increased.

F-16C block 50, F-2A — the thrust values of the F110-GE-129/F110-IHI-129 engine have been corrected, the change of thrust with speed became smoother.

Hs 129 B (all variants) — the “combat” flaps position has been removed. Source: D (Luft) T 2129 Hs 129 B-1 und B-2.- Flugzeug-Handbuch. Bd. 7: Teil 9C: Druckölanlage.- Heft 1: Beschreibung.

Fw 200 C-1 — the “combat” flaps position has been removed. Source: Fw 200 C-1 und C-2 Flugzeughandbuch 1940.

P-61A-11 — war emergency engine power (WEP) mode has been added. ( Report ).

F6F-5 (all variants) — the speed limit for full automatic flap retraction has been increased to 333 km/h (180 knots). ( Report ).

Naval fleet model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Naval weaponry:

USS Iowa — the order of ammunition depletion for the second main caliber turret has been corrected: now the magazines deplete from the bottom to the top one. ( Report ).

HMS Repulse — the amount of torpedoes in the stat card has been corrected. ( Report ).

152-mm OPF Mle 1937 SAPBC shell — the shell type has been corrected to SAPCBC.

HMS Rodney — a bug that caused the search radar to not work has been fixed. ( Report ).

RIM-24A — a 3 meter fuze delay has been added.

USS Mitscher, USS Wilkinson, HMS Tiger — the erroneously present ability to fire the main and auxilary caliber cannons has been removed.

Emile Bertin — a bug that caused the reload time in battles to be bigger than in the X-ray tooltip has been fixed. ( Report ).

Naval characteristics, physics and damage model:

A bug that caused the reloading of the gun to not return back to normal after pumping out the water from the magazine that fed this gun has been fixed.

Richelieu — the shape of the main gun turret ammunition elevator has been fixed. It previously allowed them to be damaged without penetrating the barbette. ( Report ).

K2 — a bug where the damage model did not include the quadruple 20 mm autocannons has been fixed. ( Report ).

IJN Myoko, IJN Haguro — the ammunition storage has been divided into a greater number of smaller magazines, in line with the historical layout of the vessels.

IJN Agano — the armor layout has been refined: the shape, location, and thickness of armor plates in many areas of the ship have been corrected. The location and size of several modules have also been corrected, including the central gunnery post, pumps, and auxiliary caliber magazines.

HMNZS Leander — the ship’s armor scheme has been corrected, including the thickness and shape of the armor plates for the magazines, central artillery post, armored transverse bulkheads, steering gear, and the bridge. The location of many of the ship’s internal modules has also been corrected.

IJN Mogami, IJN Mikuma, IJN Suzuya — the armor scheme for these ships has been corrected, including: protection for the steering gear, the terminal transverse bulkheads, protection for the main caliber elevator shafts below the barbettes and the barbettes themselves, the thickness of the battery armor deck, and protective elements of the forward superstructure.

HMS Southampton, HMS Belfast — the location of the central fire control room has been corrected.

IJN Yamashiro — the ship’s armor has been corrected, including: the main caliber turrets, the armored decks and transverse bulkheads, and the shape of the armored slopes in the aft section. The location of many modules has also been corrected.

HMS Dreadnought — the location of the central fire control room has been corrected.

IJN Ise — the locations of the ammo magazines have been corrected. ( Report ).

IJN Myoko, IJN Haguro — the cutouts of the armored deck below the exhaust pipes and the superstructure have been made smaller. ( Report ). The thickness on the armor belt near the aft ammo magazines has been corrected. ( Report ).

USS Baltimore, USS Pittsburgh — the thicknesses and material of the ship’s armor have been corrected. The transverse bulkheads, protection of the ammo magazines, elevators, barbettes, main caliber turrets and inner bulkheads have been changed.

HMS Rodney — the shape and thickness of the anti-torpedo bulkhead and the deck above the ammunition magazines have been corrected. Additional armor plates have been added to the barbette area. Intersections of various armor plates with each other have been corrected.

IJN Kirishima — 38 mm armor shields have been added to the secondary caliber guns. ( Report ).

USS Iowa — a bug where it was possible to destroy the main caliber turret by destroying the rangefinder has been fixed. ( Report ).

HMS Vanguard — a bug where the secondary caliber magazines could move when their turrets were rotated has been fixed. ( Report ).

La Combattante — a displacement value depicted in the stat card has been reduced from 230 tons to 220 tons. ( Report ).

Ersatz Yorck — a bug where damage to the propeller shafts did not affect the ship's speed has been fixed.

Naval Visual models and visual parts:

Sevastopol — a bug that duplicated the seaplane model on the ship’s catapult has been fixed. ( Report ).

HMS Orion — the X-ray model of the 102 mm gun in the aft of the ship has been fixed. ( Report ).

IJN Amagi — the main turret ammunition elevators are now shown as separate components from the turrets in the X-ray view. ( Report ).

HMS Glorious — the main gun turrets have been changed from Mark I*/N to Mark I*, without widened gun ports. ( Report ).

RN Andrea Doria — the boat davits have been raised to a vertical position.

RN Roma — lifeboats now disappear from the ship’s model at the beginning of the battle. ( Report ).

IJN Haruna — a bug that caused the models of the triple 25 mm guns to not point to the actual direction of shooting has been fixed. ( Report ).

MS 444 — ship’s flag has been replaced with the post war one.

MTB-460 — operator has been corrected from Great Britain to Canada. ( Report ).

Localization

La Surprise — the designation in the stat card has been changed from F10 to F08. ( Report ).

Interface

An indication of the citadel being penetrated on battleships has been added. When penetrating the citadel (the volume of the ship surrounded by the armor belts, armor decks and armored transverse bulkheads), an indication in the form of pop-up icon and a notification in the hit camera now appears.

USS Colorado — the thickness value of the armored deck stated in the stat card has been corrected.

Other

The ability to switch between firing main guns only and firing main and auxiliary guns together during battle has been added. You can assign a hotkey and change the default settings in the Controls > Naval section: Main and auxiliary caliber shooting with one button switch Default main and auxiliary caliber shooting with one button (default setting)



Economy and Research

A bug that occurred when the next weapon loadout contained the same weapons (but a different amount) as a previous weapon loadout used on an aircraft has been fixed. Due to this bug, the reward multiplier for damaging and destroying bases was taken from the previous weapon loadout that was used to damage the same base.

Customization

New victory mark decals have been added.

Su-30SM — new camouflages that can be acquired for completing tasks and by purchasing with Golden Eagles have been added.

Awards

The minimum requirements for receiving the “Heavy Metal Hero” match award (the number of destroyed vehicles must be no less than specified) have been adjusted: In Ground Arcade Battles: 12 → 10 In Ground Realistic Battles: 6 → 10 In Ground Simulator Battles: 6 → 7

The maximum requirements for receiving the “Heavy Metal Fury” match award (the number of destroyed vehicles must not exceed the specified number) have been adjusted: In Ground Arcade Battles: 11 → 9 In Ground Realistic Battles: 5 → 9 In Ground Simulator Battles: 5 → 6

The minimum requirements for receiving the “Terror of the Sea” match award (the number of destroyed vehicles must be no less than specified) have been adjusted: In Naval Arcade Battles: 12 → 9 In Naval Realistic Battles: 6 → 9

The maximum requirements for receiving the “Terror of the Ocean” match award (the number of destroyed vehicles must not exceed the specified number) have been adjusted: In Naval Arcade Battles: 11 → 8 In Naval Realistic Battles: 5 → 8

A bug in Ground Realistic and Simulator Battles that made it possible to simultaneously receive the “Wingman” and “On Hand” awards has been fixed.

The “Heavy Metal Fury” and “Terror of the Ocean” match awards now take into account the destruction of bot vehicles (player substitutes that are visible in the scoreboard but controlled by the game AI). This change primarily affects naval and initial ground battles where bots are used.

Interface

Support for Steam’s game recording feature has been added. Markers are shown on the timeline for important events, such as kills and zone captures, allowing you to create clips more easily. Markers show details for each event, such as which vehicle and ammunition were used. The color of the timeline shows whether you were in battle, in the hangar or loading.

A visual indicator system has been added to the interface and weapon selection menu, showing the readiness and mounting location (e.g., wing, fuselage, bomb bay) of aircraft and helicopter weapons, showing the weapon that will be used next.

A Visual weapons selector is now available for aircraft that do not have secondary weapon customization ability.

A button to enable periodic countermeasure deployment has been added to the Visual weapons selector.

The Japanese naval ensign (Rising Sun Flag) has been replaced with the Japanese national flag to better match most flags used in the game.

A new option called “Hide messages from potential chat offenders” has been added to the “Chat and Voice Chat” settings. When this setting is enabled, messages in all game chats from potentially offending players will be replaced by a system message: (“Message hidden as per your settings: player’s messages have received many complaints”). In this context, “potentially offending players” are players who have received a sufficient number of chat-related complaints over the last 30 days.

Game mechanics

The ability to control the aircraft radar using the mouse cursor has been added. You can now interact with the radar screen and the display elements — such as scale, scan zone parameters, and radar mode — using the mouse cursor (with the “show cursor” command activated, Alt by default). Clicking or dragging on the radar screen moves the target acquisition strobe to that point, double-clicking on a target will lock it for tracking, double-clicking while a target is locked will break the lock.

A new control element has also been added to the action panel. This element enables/disables the display of the buttons around the radar screen, which can also be interacted with by clicking the mouse. These buttons provide full control of the radar/IRST without the need to assign separate shortcuts. There are three display modes: show buttons and control labels, show buttons only, and show no buttons or labels (default).

The rules for calculating the Spawn Point (SP) cost for spawning a second or subsequent aircraft in Ground Realistic and Naval Battles have been changed. The SP multiplier for a second aircraft spawn no longer depends on the aircraft’s class (e.g., fighter, attacker). Instead, it is determined by the loadout of the prior aircraft that was spawned. Aircraft spawns are now categorized into two types based on the aircraft’s loadout: “Anti-Air” : Aircraft that are equipped with air-to-air missiles and have no secondary armament — this includes cannon belts with more than 40 mm of penetration or more (not including default belts). “Strike Aircraft” : Aircraft equipped with bombs, rockets, air-to-surface missiles, torpedoes, mines, or cannon belts for Spawn Points with 40 mm of penetration or more (not including default belts). Note that with the new system, an aircraft can’t simultaneously count as both “Anti-Air” and “Strike Aircraft”, hence an aircraft which has both strike weapons and anti-air missiles equipped at the same time will be counted as “Strike Aircraft” and will not cause the cost of spawning in “Anti-Air” aircraft to increase. It’s also important to note that belts that cost no Spawn Points do not make the aircraft a “Strike Aircraft” regardless of their armor penetration.



The Spawn Point cost for ammunition belts with 40 mm of penetration or more has been removed for aircraft of Rank VI and above in Ground Realistic and Simulator Battles. The cannon armament on these high-rank aircraft is no longer a primary means of destroying ground vehicles, and therefore its high SP cost was not justified.

In Ground Realistic and Simulator Battles, a Spawn Point cost has been added for default ammunition belts with 40 mm of penetration or more. Previously, only researchable belts incurred an SP cost.

Aircraft gunners will now continuously track the player's aiming point and will no longer return to their default position, regardless of whether they have a clear line of fire.

New nuclear-capable aircraft have been added to Ground Arcade and Realistic Battles with a session Battle Rating of 11.3 and higher: Su-24M with the special ☢RN-28 bomb — for the USSR and China. F-111F with the special ☢B61 bomb — for the USA, Israel and Japan. Tornado IDS ASSTA1 with the special ☢B61 bomb — for Germany, Great Britain, Italy, France and Sweden.

For aircraft with torpedoes, the ability to select the torpedo running depth of 1 meter or 4 meters has been added.

The damage radius of shockwaves (overpressure) affecting crew members has been recalculated. Previously, the radius was calculated using a simplified model (for explosions on a non-destructible surfaces), which resulted in them being overestimated.

A bug in Air Simulator Battles that made it not possible to spawn on aircraft carriers or land on an aircraft carrier due to no arresting gear appearing on it has been fixed. ( Report ).

A series of bugs where: missile and bomb collisions would sometimes fail to register; a missile’s proximity fuze would not trigger on another missile or bomb; and a missile's proximity fuze could detonate without damaging the other projectile has been fixed.

Graphical

A new visual effect has been added for emergency fuel jettison from small dump valves.

The visual effects for rocket smoke trails and engine flames have been updated.

The visual effect for an ammunition fire in ground vehicles has been updated.

Visual effects for ground vehicles have been updated.

The visual effect of the condensation trail (contrail) of aircraft has been updated.

Sound

Aircraft missile launches now have unique sound effects when in cockpit view.

Aircraft missile launch sounds have been improved, they now have a sharper and more pronounced noise when launched.

The sound effect for deploying countermeasures has been reworked. The sound will now change more realistically depending on how far the listener is from the deployed countermeasures.

The sounds for automatic cannons and machine guns on ground vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft have been reworked. They now feature greater detail, an increased dynamic range (the difference between the loudest and quietest phases), and more natural and cohesive sounds for distant gunfire.

Aircraft gun sounds in the cockpit view have been adjusted to better match the acoustics of the space.

Ground vehicle cannon fire now has a sharper and punchier firing sound in third person and gunner views.

The firing sounds for several ground vehicles with two or more machine guns or cannons have been updated to better reflect the number of guns. This change affects the following vehicles: GAZ-AAA (4M), P.7.T AA, Light AA Mk I, Wirbelwind, M13 MGMC, M15 CGMC, M16 MGMC, T77E1, Skink.

Explosion sounds have been improved. Specific unnatural sounding assets have been corrected, more variety has been added to distant sounds, and their overall energy and dynamic range (the difference between the loudest and quietest phases) have been increased.

Ambient sounds (the sea, engine hum) have been added to the decks of aircraft carriers.

Two new voice lines have been added to the tank crew voiceover: one which is played after shooting down a plane or helicopter with a main tank gun, and one which plays after getting a revenge destruction on an enemy vehicle.

The sound of the Magach 2 engine has been changed from the one from the M60 to the one from the M4A3 as it fits better.

The sound of the Osa-AK engine has been changed from the one from the Fiat 8144 to the one from BMPs, as it fits better.

The sound of the BTR-ZD engine has been changed from the one from the the BT-5 to the one from BMPs, as it fits better.

The sound of the RBT-5 engine has been changed from the one from the Su-100 to the one from the BT-5, as they share the same chassis.

The sound of the Su-100P engine has been changed from the one from the Su-100 to the one from the Object 120, as they share the same chassis.

The sound of the ZSU-37-2 engine has been changed from the one from the BT-5 to the one from the Object 120, as they share the same chassis.

The sound of the Jagdtiger engine has been changed from the one from the Tiger to the one from the Tiger II, as they share the same base. Despite the fact that Tiger and Tiger II mostly shared the same Maybach HL230 engine, it sounds differently due to differences in the exhaustion system and the configuration of the engine compartment.

The gun of the HSTV-L now has its own autoloader sounds.

LVT(A)(1), LVT(A)(4), LVT(A)(4) (ZiS-2) (all variants), LVT-4/40, M2A2, M2A4 (all variants), M3 Stuart (all variants) — engine sound has been changed to the one from the M4A1, as it fits better. ( Report ).

The sound of the M551 engine has been changed from the one from the M24 to the one from the M3 Bradley, as it fits better.

The sound of the M901 engine has been changed from the one from the M5A1 to the one from the M3 Bradley, as it fits better.

Matchmaking