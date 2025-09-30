 Skip to content
30 September 2025 Build 20090021 Edited 30 September 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update expands your arsenal like never before!

The Armoury Update introduces five brand-new weapons, a deadly new ammunition type, and a host of quality-of-life features designed to make every raid smoother and deadlier. We’ve also made tweaks to NPC behaviour, recoil, and world systems to ensure firefights feel sharper and more immersive.

