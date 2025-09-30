This update expands your arsenal like never before!
The Armoury Update introduces five brand-new weapons, a deadly new ammunition type, and a host of quality-of-life features designed to make every raid smoother and deadlier. We’ve also made tweaks to NPC behaviour, recoil, and world systems to ensure firefights feel sharper and more immersive.
The Armoury Update
Update notes via Steam Community
