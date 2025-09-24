Known Issues:

Hayato The skill description for Jin Quick Draw has not been updated to reflect the new skill changes.

Common In the EU region, Scania is visible on the world selection screen and clicking on it would sometimes cause the client to not work as intended. If Scania was selected, we suggest to either log in through the Fast Login UI or restarting the client. While in the world selection screen, the world types are sometimes not visible. We suggest changing regions then selecting your region again for the world types to appear. When purchasing items in the Cash Shop, Reward Points and Maple Points can both be selected as a method of payment and an error will popup. Cash Shop items can only be purchased with either Reward Points or Maple Points. Please make sure to select only one option.



Resolved Issues:

The Known Issues section focuses on the major issues that have significantly impacted the game and community, and which our team is actively addressing.Check back regularly for updates on the status of these issues and information on resolved issues, or any new issues that may have been added.Here you’ll find a list of known and resolved issues from theupdate: