Major 24 September 2025 Build 20089834 Edited 24 September 2025 – 02:26:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.New roles have been added

2.Added multi-language support, including Japanese, Chinese, and English

3.Fixed some bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 3591341
