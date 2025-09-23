 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20089821 Edited 23 September 2025 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes


  • Fixed a crash when the boss was killed but an elite was still out
  • Decreased wonkiness of tile sorting when drawing with a wildtile
  • Tile and enemy counters now more often show the correct counts than not
  • Wildcards show an X instead of the last played value while in draw piles
  • Background mountains start out correctly scaled
  • Freezing the boss delays Oversight
  • Added new wildtile: Joker
  • Added new tile graphics for Lure, Fancy Flock, Flurry, Graceful Soar, High Status, Rubicon, Twister
  • Bonus points for each bird still in the pile when boss is beaten
  • Edited buff graphics for all the upgrade buffs and song


Known Issues


  • VSync menu seems to not do anything?
  • Trophies sometimes don’t fly to their target position
  • German: The End Turn Button doesn’t show the progress circle

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3976061
macOS Depot 3976062
