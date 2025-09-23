Changes
- Fixed a crash when the boss was killed but an elite was still out
- Decreased wonkiness of tile sorting when drawing with a wildtile
- Tile and enemy counters now more often show the correct counts than not
- Wildcards show an X instead of the last played value while in draw piles
- Background mountains start out correctly scaled
- Freezing the boss delays Oversight
- Added new wildtile: Joker
- Added new tile graphics for Lure, Fancy Flock, Flurry, Graceful Soar, High Status, Rubicon, Twister
- Bonus points for each bird still in the pile when boss is beaten
- Edited buff graphics for all the upgrade buffs and song
Known Issues
- VSync menu seems to not do anything?
- Trophies sometimes don’t fly to their target position
- German: The End Turn Button doesn’t show the progress circle
Changed files in this update