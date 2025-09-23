- Exo6 quick setups made for other planets mostly based off Dhool's
- New Earth: some changes to terrain. More/less dense tree areas, tree-less hilly areas, rocky hills. Adjusted ground materials. Added distant terrain. Adjusted weather/colours/lighting. Needs testing.
- Handbrake is now an axis and will take a fraction of a second to engage and release with a button press
- Fix: Tornados spawning too close to start gate
Patch Notes for the 23rd of September
