23 September 2025 Build 20089617 Edited 23 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Exo6 quick setups made for other planets mostly based off Dhool's
  • New Earth: some changes to terrain. More/less dense tree areas, tree-less hilly areas, rocky hills. Adjusted ground materials. Added distant terrain. Adjusted weather/colours/lighting. Needs testing.
  • Handbrake is now an axis and will take a fraction of a second to engage and release with a button press
  • Fix: Tornados spawning too close to start gate

