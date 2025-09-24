 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20089612 Edited 24 September 2025 – 01:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface

  • Setting fps to 0 now uncap the framerate.
  • Project and collection metadata now support custom tags.
  • [Preview] Selection now won't start until the mouse has move a small amount.
  • [Inspector] Add button to upload already uploaded project as a new workshop submission.
  • [Inspector] Add button to use current Steam username as Author metadata.
  • [Inspector] Add project rename button.
  • [Inspector] Add option to update project thumbnail.
  • [Graph] Hovering on output junction now temporary set graph preview surface.
  • [Workshop] Project update notes can now be set.
  • [Workshop] Workshop thumbnail frame now use current accent color.
  • [Splash] Add right click menu for recent files for opening project in safe mode, open in file explorer.
  • [File Selector] Add thumbnail support for collection (or project with external thumbnail file.)


Node

  • New Fluffify node
  • New Maze Pattern node
  • New MK Panels node
  • New Blend Depth node
  • Toggling value mapping now won't reset current value.

  • [Canvas] Copy/Paste selection hotkey can now be modified in preference.
  • [Canvas] Add hotkey for adding frame (Alt+N).
  • [Canvas] Selection selection now pixel-based instead of bounding box-based.
  • [Canvas] Selection can now be scale and rotate.
  • [Canvas] Add multiple outputs output type.
  • [Aseprite] Importing layer with a single frame will disable animation.
  • [Liquefy] Add add node alias.
  • [Shape] Add more gizmos to control shape properties.
  • [Shape] Add twist, shear deformation.
  • [Shape > Gear] Add Teeth Taper.
  • [Cellular Noise] Add inverse, iteration properties.
  • [Solid] Mask now use brightness and opacity.
  • [2D Extrude] Add mask input.
  • [Repeat] Add global anchoring property.
  • [Repeat] Add independent scale axis.
  • [FXAA] Add channel selector, mask.
  • [Armature Bind] Inverse layer order to match composite node.
  • [Draw Ribbon] Add fake thickness property.
  • [Number] Add seed display type.
  • [Draw Line] Add square cap.
  • [Bevel] Improve output quality.


Bugs

  • Fix software hangs on loading scene when cannot load a project.
  • Fix error when loading some older projects.
  • Fix curve data won't interpolate.
  • Fix crash when loading project with global variable.
  • [Workshop] Fix file ID not saved when upload the project.
  • [Workshop] Fix workshop thumbnail scale incorrectly when using different UI / Theme scaling.
  • [Workshop] Fix workshop thumbnail reset when updating project.
  • [Workshop] Project from workshop now loaded in read only-mode (editable but have to be save in a new place).
  • [Graph Panel] Fix spacing textbox display in the wrong position.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix some junctions invisible after appending collection.
  • [Graph Panel] Fix quick connect not working with some nodes.
  • [Animation Panel] Fix incorrect graph for hold keyframe.
  • [Animation Panel] Fix keyframe ease out handle disappear when dragging with multiple keyframes selected.
  • [Collection Panel] Fix crash when updating workshop collection.
  • [Canvas] Fix freeform selection bounding box off by one.
  • [Canvas] Fix error when use paste at cursor (ctrl+shift+V).
  • [Canvas] Fix hitting escape key to clear selection block stop further selection.
  • [Canvas] Hitting escape key while using selection tool will unselect before disabling the tool.
  • [Composite] Fix can't make a selection when using tool in other nodes.
  • [Composite] Fix gizmo not interactable in content-based selection mode.
  • [Composite] Fix error when using largest surface mode.
  • [Frame] Fix frame size reset on load.
  • [Loop File] Fix freeze when no path provided.
  • [RegEx] Fix crash on empty input.
  • [Repeat] Fix anchor applied incorrectly.
  • [Repeat] Fix global anchor applied to scaled surface incorrectly.
  • [Zoom Blur] Fix error on update.
  • [Shape] Fix corner control disappear in full image mode.
  • [Shape] Corner control now show at the center of the corner not the edge.
  • [Ase Layer] Fix node note receiving file watcher signal.
  • [Group] Fix input junction not reconnect after creating group.
  • [Particle] Fix dimension property doesn't support implicit surface conversion.
  • [2D Extrude] Fix depth output render highlight in white.
  • [Draw Line] Fix cap drawn as solid in width pass.

