Interface
- Setting fps to 0 now uncap the framerate.
- Project and collection metadata now support custom tags.
- [Preview] Selection now won't start until the mouse has move a small amount.
- [Inspector] Add button to upload already uploaded project as a new workshop submission.
- [Inspector] Add button to use current Steam username as Author metadata.
- [Inspector] Add project rename button.
- [Inspector] Add option to update project thumbnail.
- [Graph] Hovering on output junction now temporary set graph preview surface.
- [Workshop] Project update notes can now be set.
- [Workshop] Workshop thumbnail frame now use current accent color.
- [Splash] Add right click menu for recent files for opening project in safe mode, open in file explorer.
- [File Selector] Add thumbnail support for collection (or project with external thumbnail file.)
Node
- New Fluffify node
- New Maze Pattern node
- New MK Panels node
- New Blend Depth node
- Toggling value mapping now won't reset current value.
- [Canvas] Copy/Paste selection hotkey can now be modified in preference.
- [Canvas] Add hotkey for adding frame (Alt+N).
- [Canvas] Selection selection now pixel-based instead of bounding box-based.
- [Canvas] Selection can now be scale and rotate.
- [Canvas] Add multiple outputs output type.
- [Aseprite] Importing layer with a single frame will disable animation.
- [Liquefy] Add add node alias.
- [Shape] Add more gizmos to control shape properties.
- [Shape] Add twist, shear deformation.
- [Shape > Gear] Add Teeth Taper.
- [Cellular Noise] Add inverse, iteration properties.
- [Solid] Mask now use brightness and opacity.
- [2D Extrude] Add mask input.
- [Repeat] Add global anchoring property.
- [Repeat] Add independent scale axis.
- [FXAA] Add channel selector, mask.
- [Armature Bind] Inverse layer order to match composite node.
- [Draw Ribbon] Add fake thickness property.
- [Number] Add seed display type.
- [Draw Line] Add square cap.
- [Bevel] Improve output quality.
Bugs
- Fix software hangs on loading scene when cannot load a project.
- Fix error when loading some older projects.
- Fix curve data won't interpolate.
- Fix crash when loading project with global variable.
- [Workshop] Fix file ID not saved when upload the project.
- [Workshop] Fix workshop thumbnail scale incorrectly when using different UI / Theme scaling.
- [Workshop] Fix workshop thumbnail reset when updating project.
- [Workshop] Project from workshop now loaded in read only-mode (editable but have to be save in a new place).
- [Graph Panel] Fix spacing textbox display in the wrong position.
- [Graph Panel] Fix some junctions invisible after appending collection.
- [Graph Panel] Fix quick connect not working with some nodes.
- [Animation Panel] Fix incorrect graph for hold keyframe.
- [Animation Panel] Fix keyframe ease out handle disappear when dragging with multiple keyframes selected.
- [Collection Panel] Fix crash when updating workshop collection.
- [Canvas] Fix freeform selection bounding box off by one.
- [Canvas] Fix error when use paste at cursor (ctrl+shift+V).
- [Canvas] Fix hitting escape key to clear selection block stop further selection.
- [Canvas] Hitting escape key while using selection tool will unselect before disabling the tool.
- [Composite] Fix can't make a selection when using tool in other nodes.
- [Composite] Fix gizmo not interactable in content-based selection mode.
- [Composite] Fix error when using largest surface mode.
- [Frame] Fix frame size reset on load.
- [Loop File] Fix freeze when no path provided.
- [RegEx] Fix crash on empty input.
- [Repeat] Fix anchor applied incorrectly.
- [Repeat] Fix global anchor applied to scaled surface incorrectly.
- [Zoom Blur] Fix error on update.
- [Shape] Fix corner control disappear in full image mode.
- [Shape] Corner control now show at the center of the corner not the edge.
- [Ase Layer] Fix node note receiving file watcher signal.
- [Group] Fix input junction not reconnect after creating group.
- [Particle] Fix dimension property doesn't support implicit surface conversion.
- [2D Extrude] Fix depth output render highlight in white.
- [Draw Line] Fix cap drawn as solid in width pass.
