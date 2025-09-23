 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20089569 Edited 23 September 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated the Demo to the most recent version of the game.
  • Players that play the Demo and buy the game, will continue to play on the same save. (no need to start from the begining)
  • Fixed a bug where Achievements earned in the Demo version would not trigger after buying the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3716651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link