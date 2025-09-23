- Updated the Demo to the most recent version of the game.
- Players that play the Demo and buy the game, will continue to play on the same save. (no need to start from the begining)
- Fixed a bug where Achievements earned in the Demo version would not trigger after buying the game.
Patch 1.0.4
