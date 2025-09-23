 Skip to content
Major 23 September 2025 Build 20089499 Edited 23 September 2025 – 09:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📋 Feature Adjustments:

  • A new endgame dungeon challenge.

  • A more detailed combat log with switchable display modes.

  • The new Equipment Ascension system.

    • Unlocks the latent potential of your gear, granting it extra stat bonuses.

  • A new Easter Egg stage: the Sheep Level! In this unique Level, your Mercenaries will hold their ground, fighting off endless waves of monsters in a defensive survival challenge.

    •  The drop rate for materials like Gems and Runes is ten times higher than in normal Levels.

    •  No health potions or equipment will drop in this stage.

    •  This Level is unlocked by spending a certain total amount of gold in the Shop.

  • New guidance pop-ups for unlocking key features.

  • The Intelligence attribute has been reworked to provide a damage bonus for all skills (affecting both physical and spell damage).

  • Existing class sets have been buffed to be powerful enough to clear all Main Levels.

  • Added a new Exp Transfer feature, allowing unused mercenaries to be converted into experience.

  • Increased the strength of the Necromancer's summons, specifically the Skeleton Warriors.

  • If the party details interface remains open for more than 1 hour, it will now automatically close and the party will enter combat. (By default, the party does not enter combat while the party details interface is open.)

  • A new Training Dummy dungeon, accessible from the main town. Here you can check your party's DPS data and compete on a DPS leaderboard with your friends.

🛠️ Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where random class skill affixes could not be recognized in filters.

  • Fixed an issue where items that were not picked up into the inventory after filtering were not counted in the Codex statistics.

Contact us: Email - send your problem to

feedback@gleamerstudio.com

, we will solve it ASAP. Discord - Join our community Discord Steam community - Join Steam community

