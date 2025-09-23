📋 Feature Adjustments:

A new endgame dungeon challenge.

A more detailed combat log with switchable display modes.

The new Equipment Ascension system. Unlocks the latent potential of your gear, granting it extra stat bonuses.

A new Easter Egg stage: the Sheep Level! In this unique Level, your Mercenaries will hold their ground, fighting off endless waves of monsters in a defensive survival challenge. The drop rate for materials like Gems and Runes is ten times higher than in normal Levels.

No health potions or equipment will drop in this stage.

This Level is unlocked by spending a certain total amount of gold in the Shop.

New guidance pop-ups for unlocking key features.

The Intelligence attribute has been reworked to provide a damage bonus for all skills (affecting both physical and spell damage).

Existing class sets have been buffed to be powerful enough to clear all Main Levels.

Added a new Exp Transfer feature, allowing unused mercenaries to be converted into experience.

Increased the strength of the Necromancer's summons, specifically the Skeleton Warriors.

If the party details interface remains open for more than 1 hour, it will now automatically close and the party will enter combat. (By default, the party does not enter combat while the party details interface is open.)