23 September 2025 Build 20089324 Edited 23 September 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.6.2 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

ADJUSTEMENTS

Multiplayer
- Turn Timer will begin counting down once a player selects a Beast. (Use to start immediately once the turn began)

Beasts:
- Changes to Molagon to make them more of a passive Bleeder based Beast.
- Increased Sabersects Evo Exp requirement from 35 to 100.
- Increased Preylash's Evo Exp requirement from 100 to 150.
- Kindlewic will now only appear on the map. (use to appear on opponents teams)


FIXES
- Molagon's name was not appearing.
- Card Burn Effect Icon and Description was not appearing.

Changed files in this update

