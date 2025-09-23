Version 0.7.6.2 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
ADJUSTEMENTS
Multiplayer
- Turn Timer will begin counting down once a player selects a Beast. (Use to start immediately once the turn began)
Beasts:
- Changes to Molagon to make them more of a passive Bleeder based Beast.
- Increased Sabersects Evo Exp requirement from 35 to 100.
- Increased Preylash's Evo Exp requirement from 100 to 150.
- Kindlewic will now only appear on the map. (use to appear on opponents teams)
FIXES
- Molagon's name was not appearing.
- Card Burn Effect Icon and Description was not appearing.
