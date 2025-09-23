Update Details

✨ Improvements & Optimizations

“Dark Raven” tutorial updated with:

· Check model app on phone and use tracking

· Give gifts to models

Added clear reminder to lock doors after work.

Intimacy system upgraded with more UI aids.

Anti-piracy measures improved.

Optimized multilingual model names.

Optimized intimacy dialogue translations.

Added prompt for auctioning award-winning photos.

Model promotion now unlocks at Favorability Lv.2.

Fixed an issue where rewards could not be claimed in the “Dark Raven” task settlement screen.

Added a prompt in the objective task to purchase a second photo studio.

Improved cleanliness accuracy

🙏 Thank you all for your continued feedback and support! We will keep improving the game to make your photography experience smoother and richer.