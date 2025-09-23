Update Details
✨ Improvements & Optimizations
“Dark Raven” tutorial updated with:
· Check model app on phone and use tracking
· Give gifts to models
Added clear reminder to lock doors after work.
Intimacy system upgraded with more UI aids.
Anti-piracy measures improved.
Optimized multilingual model names.
Optimized intimacy dialogue translations.
Added prompt for auctioning award-winning photos.
Model promotion now unlocks at Favorability Lv.2.
Fixed an issue where rewards could not be claimed in the “Dark Raven” task settlement screen.
Added a prompt in the objective task to purchase a second photo studio.
Improved cleanliness accuracy
🙏 Thank you all for your continued feedback and support! We will keep improving the game to make your photography experience smoother and richer.
