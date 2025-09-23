 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20089272 Edited 23 September 2025 – 08:46:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Details
Improvements & Optimizations

  • “Dark Raven” tutorial updated with:
    · Check model app on phone and use tracking
    · Give gifts to models

  • Added clear reminder to lock doors after work.

  • Intimacy system upgraded with more UI aids.

  • Anti-piracy measures improved.

  • Optimized multilingual model names.

  • Optimized intimacy dialogue translations.

  • Added prompt for auctioning award-winning photos.

  • Model promotion now unlocks at Favorability Lv.2.

  • Fixed an issue where rewards could not be claimed in the “Dark Raven” task settlement screen.

  • Added a prompt in the objective task to purchase a second photo studio.

  • Improved cleanliness accuracy

🙏 Thank you all for your continued feedback and support! We will keep improving the game to make your photography experience smoother and richer.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3098661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link