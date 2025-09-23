 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20089223 Edited 23 September 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I drank way too much coffee today... anyways here's another patch :)

Core Changes:
  1. Player will automatically equipt newly bought offhands when purchasing it from specialist, and throw old sidearms on the ground.
    • Newly bought skills/perks continue to float until picked up, but have a large glow/sfx to remind player that they exist.

  2. Added more hit impact/sfx to normal katana attacks.
  3. Overhauled all sfx for each katana to be more distinct.
  4. Overhauled skill orb menu sounds.
  5. Added some polishing to the skill orb and syringe menus.
  6. Bosses will no longer gain the teleportation or summoner mutation in warps 1-3. Both mutations can lead to incredibly unfair boss fights if bosses were mid-swing and suddenly on top of the player.
  7. Items will be pushed away from next-level doors, so the interaction areas don't overlap.
  8. Improved logging on my end to know which level chunks people were most recently in if they report any issues.


Bug Fixes:
  1. Fixed issue where "recycle item" buttons were being shown for offhands that were in the purchase shop.
  2. Fixed an issue where level 3 had missing floor panels new to NPC's.
  3. Fixed issue where portals spawned over claw machines in level 3.
  4. Fixed issue where the Purchase shop areas and Offhand pickup menu's had a spare button that did nothing(copy paste error lol).
  5. Fixed issue where character was stuck in rolling animation when rolling into a wall while mid-air -- should now transition into a wall slide.
  6. Fixed issue where player would dodge-roll into the opposite direction after a ledge climb.

