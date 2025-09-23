Core Changes:
- Player will automatically equipt newly bought offhands when purchasing it from specialist, and throw old sidearms on the ground.
- Newly bought skills/perks continue to float until picked up, but have a large glow/sfx to remind player that they exist.
- Added more hit impact/sfx to normal katana attacks.
- Overhauled all sfx for each katana to be more distinct.
- Overhauled skill orb menu sounds.
- Added some polishing to the skill orb and syringe menus.
- Bosses will no longer gain the teleportation or summoner mutation in warps 1-3. Both mutations can lead to incredibly unfair boss fights if bosses were mid-swing and suddenly on top of the player.
- Items will be pushed away from next-level doors, so the interaction areas don't overlap.
- Improved logging on my end to know which level chunks people were most recently in if they report any issues.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where "recycle item" buttons were being shown for offhands that were in the purchase shop.
- Fixed an issue where level 3 had missing floor panels new to NPC's.
- Fixed issue where portals spawned over claw machines in level 3.
- Fixed issue where the Purchase shop areas and Offhand pickup menu's had a spare button that did nothing(copy paste error lol).
- Fixed issue where character was stuck in rolling animation when rolling into a wall while mid-air -- should now transition into a wall slide.
- Fixed issue where player would dodge-roll into the opposite direction after a ledge climb.
