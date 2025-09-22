 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20089190 Edited 23 September 2025 – 07:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fellow Resonators,

a preliminary update for the Windows version (V6.5) is posted to Steam, fixing a slew of issues that people have reported:

  • No more infinite loop at the end of the game

  • Tunnels are now integrated into the sound settings

  • Mouse should be less weird when Alt-Tab-ing

  • re-encoding of all videos

  • move to Unity 6 renderer

Versions for the other operating systems will follow soon.

Thanks so much for all the feedback! We still have another Updated coming in the fall - with a demo and some story tie-in for our next game, so stay tuned!

