We’re excited to announce that Rise Eterna 2 is now available on Steam!



Watch the Launch Trailer:

Rise Eterna 2 builds on the tactical RPG foundations of its predecessor, immersing players in a riveting tale of war, vengeance, and intrigue. Step into the shoes of Jacht, a loyal Athracian soldier driven by a mission to reclaim his Empire’s lost glory and destroy Lua's Heroes Army. As two families fight for the kingdom's throne and one warrior plots her revenge, every decision you make will shape the course of the conflict.





Set a few years after the events of the first game, play as Jacht - a devoted Athracian soldier on a mission to reclaim the Empire's lost glory and slay the Destroyer.