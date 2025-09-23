 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20089061 Edited 23 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- Clients not being able to exit actions (gens and lasers) fixed
- Left click and Right click removed from stop action binding
- Locked door anim not replicating properly + no longer locks input during animation
- Slug Queen speed decreased to be slightly below the player's running speed
- Slug Queen leech attack: throws up leech during chase that tracks down the players location from when the leech was created
- Leech attack missing client head if you had fp anims turned off fixed
- Leech not moving after killing player fixed
- Shooting fire near leech not dealing damage fixed
- Added queries to check if NIS is supported on your hardware
- Blood from laser death shoots out from location of explosion not the player fixed
- Removed sniper light caused frame drops when equipping
- Leech breaking input after getting attacked and then killed by another enemy fixed
- Slug queen death added (Takes roughly a full tank and a half of flamethrower)
- Overall enemy mesh optimization
- Structures culling to close to the players camera in Low Island map fixed
- Textures blown out on Low Island (specifically signs) fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 2909111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link