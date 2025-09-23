Patch Notes:

- Clients not being able to exit actions (gens and lasers) fixed

- Left click and Right click removed from stop action binding

- Locked door anim not replicating properly + no longer locks input during animation

- Slug Queen speed decreased to be slightly below the player's running speed

- Slug Queen leech attack: throws up leech during chase that tracks down the players location from when the leech was created

- Leech attack missing client head if you had fp anims turned off fixed

- Leech not moving after killing player fixed

- Shooting fire near leech not dealing damage fixed

- Added queries to check if NIS is supported on your hardware

- Blood from laser death shoots out from location of explosion not the player fixed

- Removed sniper light caused frame drops when equipping

- Leech breaking input after getting attacked and then killed by another enemy fixed

- Slug queen death added (Takes roughly a full tank and a half of flamethrower)

- Overall enemy mesh optimization

- Structures culling to close to the players camera in Low Island map fixed

- Textures blown out on Low Island (specifically signs) fixed