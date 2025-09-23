Patch Notes:
- Clients not being able to exit actions (gens and lasers) fixed
- Left click and Right click removed from stop action binding
- Locked door anim not replicating properly + no longer locks input during animation
- Slug Queen speed decreased to be slightly below the player's running speed
- Slug Queen leech attack: throws up leech during chase that tracks down the players location from when the leech was created
- Leech attack missing client head if you had fp anims turned off fixed
- Leech not moving after killing player fixed
- Shooting fire near leech not dealing damage fixed
- Added queries to check if NIS is supported on your hardware
- Blood from laser death shoots out from location of explosion not the player fixed
- Removed sniper light caused frame drops when equipping
- Leech breaking input after getting attacked and then killed by another enemy fixed
- Slug queen death added (Takes roughly a full tank and a half of flamethrower)
- Overall enemy mesh optimization
- Structures culling to close to the players camera in Low Island map fixed
- Textures blown out on Low Island (specifically signs) fixed
Nuclear Nightmare V4.2
Update notes via Steam Community
