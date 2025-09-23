 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20089016 Edited 23 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Many fixes and adjustments for the Wizards Tutorial Pack and other associated things:

  • The Wizatron window now shakes when hit, and also shatters into satisfying particles.

  • Lowered the Wizatrons so that players have an easier time seeing it. In multiplayer, it is also lowered even further to ensure it is perfectly on screen.

  • Added a little message on a loop for new players telling them how to start the wave.

  • The Player Menu now has absolute swagger.

    • I like the way it looks, feels very arcade-ey, even if mildly out of place.

    • Had fun programming it because everything else I was working on was on the list, but this was a random fun sidequest.

  • Every wizard tutorial now has a little title on top of the video. This should assist players who want to smash & skip certain parts.

  • Partially fixed a bug where selecting a relic too quickly would cause the last wizard tutorial message to not play.

  • Players using a controller will get an alert when they have a block selected that they can click the right stick in to get Fine Motion.

    • More changes to make the game glue-eater proof. Glue-eaters are my most important demographic! I like the chewy grape flavor. Also insert joke about horses.

    • This will only happen once before each wave so it isn't spammy.

  • Wizatrons no longer give "-0" bones when killed.

  • Other small tweaks & fixes.

