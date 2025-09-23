Many fixes and adjustments for the Wizards Tutorial Pack and other associated things:

The Wizatron window now shakes when hit, and also shatters into satisfying particles.

Lowered the Wizatrons so that players have an easier time seeing it. In multiplayer, it is also lowered even further to ensure it is perfectly on screen.

Added a little message on a loop for new players telling them how to start the wave.

The Player Menu now has absolute swagger. I like the way it looks, feels very arcade-ey, even if mildly out of place.

Had fun programming it because everything else I was working on was on the list, but this was a random fun sidequest.

Every wizard tutorial now has a little title on top of the video. This should assist players who want to smash & skip certain parts.

Partially fixed a bug where selecting a relic too quickly would cause the last wizard tutorial message to not play.

Players using a controller will get an alert when they have a block selected that they can click the right stick in to get Fine Motion. More changes to make the game glue-eater proof. Glue-eaters are my most important demographic! I like the chewy grape flavor. Also insert joke about horses.

This will only happen once before each wave so it isn't spammy.

Wizatrons no longer give "-0" bones when killed.