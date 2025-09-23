 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20088961 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.0.1.1 Patch Notes

  • Distributed 3,000 voucher compensation.

  • Updated the feedback link.

  • Added some missing sound effects.

  • Removed a piece of trash blocking a house.

  • Fixed several lighting errors.

