v1.0.1.1 Patch Notes
Distributed 3,000 voucher compensation.
Updated the feedback link.
Added some missing sound effects.
Removed a piece of trash blocking a house.
Fixed several lighting errors.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update