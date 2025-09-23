 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 September 2025 Build 20088890 Edited 23 September 2025 – 07:13:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
General Changes:
- Jelly Room Prices Changed
- Platinum coin is slightly less of a joke (but still mostly a joke) (blue jellies are also slightly more common with it)
- Curse of paranoia is now a 1 in 100,000 chance instead of 1 in 10,000, and also only happens during the main game; not during cutscenes.
- Shrilow Crystal now has a second buff, it also merges the Plus One and Plus One Auto values into your normal and auto clicks WHILE doubling them! tl;dr its much better now lol

QOL:
- Made Rebirth 4's solution more obvious lmao
- Jellies and Miners are slightly more optimized, again

Bug Fixes:
- File Recovered pop-up not following screen
- Interstate Sections not appearing
- Flyer not showing up
- Carpal Tunnel Achievement not being granted sometimes
- Backup Files not loading properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3890991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link