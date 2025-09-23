General Changes:
- Jelly Room Prices Changed
- Platinum coin is slightly less of a joke (but still mostly a joke) (blue jellies are also slightly more common with it)
- Curse of paranoia is now a 1 in 100,000 chance instead of 1 in 10,000, and also only happens during the main game; not during cutscenes.
- Shrilow Crystal now has a second buff, it also merges the Plus One and Plus One Auto values into your normal and auto clicks WHILE doubling them! tl;dr its much better now lol
QOL:
- Made Rebirth 4's solution more obvious lmao
- Jellies and Miners are slightly more optimized, again
Bug Fixes:
- File Recovered pop-up not following screen
- Interstate Sections not appearing
- Flyer not showing up
- Carpal Tunnel Achievement not being granted sometimes
- Backup Files not loading properly
01.00.08
