General Changes:

- Jelly Room Prices Changed

- Platinum coin is slightly less of a joke (but still mostly a joke) (blue jellies are also slightly more common with it)

- Curse of paranoia is now a 1 in 100,000 chance instead of 1 in 10,000, and also only happens during the main game; not during cutscenes.

- Shrilow Crystal now has a second buff, it also merges the Plus One and Plus One Auto values into your normal and auto clicks WHILE doubling them! tl;dr its much better now lol



QOL:

- Made Rebirth 4's solution more obvious lmao

- Jellies and Miners are slightly more optimized, again



Bug Fixes:

- File Recovered pop-up not following screen

- Interstate Sections not appearing

- Flyer not showing up

- Carpal Tunnel Achievement not being granted sometimes

- Backup Files not loading properly