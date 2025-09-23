 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20088777 Edited 23 September 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Redesigned the user interface layout for the settings page and conversation history page to enhance visual consistency and usability.

  2. Addressed potential display resolution discrepancies observed on 16:10 aspect ratio screens.

  3. Resolved an issue causing the settings page to freeze upon access in certain regional configurations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3970581
