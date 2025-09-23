Redesigned the user interface layout for the settings page and conversation history page to enhance visual consistency and usability.
Addressed potential display resolution discrepancies observed on 16:10 aspect ratio screens.
Resolved an issue causing the settings page to freeze upon access in certain regional configurations.
Update Notice - September 23rd
