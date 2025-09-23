 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20088774 Edited 23 September 2025 – 06:59:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue where rune synthesis would cause the game to freeze

2. There is a probability that the dice cannot be clicked when the evil spirit has not moved

Changed files in this update

Depot 3671401
