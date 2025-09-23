You can now leave empty bottles out in the rain and they will eventually get filled with water. Also fixed a ton of bugs reported by Macabre and zf13448 (see list below). There was a bug with Easy Mode where your party could still get hungry when they vomited or drank salt water that is now fixed.

Also, when birds shit randomly on a bottle of water, it will become a bottle of dirty water (extremely rare).

Gotta finish the final Brigand BATTLES map in about 8 days, then I will come back to Warlord and add party formations, game speed hotkey, and fix some more crap.

Complete list of changes:

-Fixed puddle and trap scripts so they only get triggered by mobiles (not light effects, etc.).

-Fixed bug where you couldn't pick up items overlapping normal objects (like gazebos in Ch.3).

-Fixed bug where party could get hungry on Easy/Cake mode by vomiting or drinking salt water.

-New script Boolean: "if_objParent" to check if item object is being carried by a mobile.

-Chickens and other small animals now flee all combat targets immediately in AI script.

-Empty bottles are now filled with rainwater if left outside in precipitation.

-Decreased collision dimensions of gazebo objects.

-Improved and added some dialogue.