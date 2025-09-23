Hello everyone,



Today I'm fixing 3new bugs (1.1.b):

- The battle against the boss at the end of chapter 3 was simply impossible due to a sprite bug (caused by the fact that the characters are now bigger). This has been fixed.

- On Niloid, the creature that comes out of the other dimension would sometimes trigger two battles in a row. This was not intended and has now been fixed.

- When a player kept (too much) equipment in their inventory, a storage problem would occur. Now that this has been fixed, it is possible to play the game without ever selling anything! Even the useless wooden sword from the beginning.