23 September 2025 Build 20088607
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

Today I'm fixing 3new bugs (1.1.b):
- The battle against the boss at the end of chapter 3 was simply impossible due to a sprite bug (caused by the fact that the characters are now bigger). This has been fixed.
- On Niloid, the creature that comes out of the other dimension would sometimes trigger two battles in a row. This was not intended and has now been fixed.
- When a player kept (too much) equipment in their inventory, a storage problem would occur. Now that this has been fixed, it is possible to play the game without ever selling anything! Even the useless wooden sword from the beginning.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1460821
  • Loading history…
Windows French Depot 1460823
  • Loading history…
