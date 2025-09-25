I’m incredibly excited to announce that Idle Awakening: Mages Path has officially launched into Early Access!

First of all, huge thanks to everyone who played the demo and shared valuable feedback. Your input helped shape the game, and I truly hope you’ll enjoy what’s here today.

The game currently offers several weeks of gameplay content, but it’s still far from finished—that’s why we’re starting this journey in Early Access. The main goal is to involve you, the players, in shaping the future of Idle Awakening. If you discover bugs, run into issues, or simply have ideas for improvements, please don’t hesitate to share your thoughts. I’ll be around and actively listening.

This is a huge milestone for me as a solo developer, and it wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Thank you again, and welcome to the path of awakening!

If you enjoy the game, leaving a review would mean the world to me and really helps other players discover it.