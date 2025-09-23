Day 1 patch, with some bug fixes. The following are fixed:
- Some menu buttons inconsistently did not close when clicked
- After resizing the screen, quitting to the main menu changed the screen size
- After changing control scheme to a different keyboard scheme, sometimes starting the game would reset to keyboard and mouse
- There was a typo in an English item description
Patch Notes for Sep 22
