◆ Update 18.49472 ◆

Heavenly Spear DLC





◆ Update 18.49472 ◆

Heavenly Spear DLC

The long-awaited Japanese Pantheon is officially available! Command new Gods, heroes, and yokai of Japan in the Heavenly Spear expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold. Play a sweeping 12-mission campaign and wield new powers, experience all the latest content available as part of this DLC!



The Japanese Pantheon 12 New Gods from Japanese mythology, each with unique blessings, and playstyles.

Including three new Major Gods: Amaterasu , Tsukuyomi , and Susanoo .

12 new myth units from ancient legends.



A 12-mission campaign filled with divine conflict and heroic choices.



New god powers, techs, and strategic layers to master.



New achievements to collect while you play through the latest content and experience the Japanese pantheon.



New cheats exclusive to players who own the Heavenly Spear DLC!

Amaterasu, Goddess of the Sun. Tsukuyomi, God of the Moon. Susanoo, God of Chaos and Storms.



Journey from Farmer to Hero: An All-New Campaign

Heavenly Spear follows Yasuko, a peaceful farmer’s daughter whose destiny changes when she discovers a magical spear hidden in the countryside. As war looms and chaos spreads across the land, Yasuko is thrust into a world of gods, monsters, and mortal ambition. With the guidance of Akari, guardian of the spear, Yasuko must uncover the relic’s secrets and prevent it from falling into the hands of Kagemasa, a ruthless warlord who seeks to imprison the sun goddess Amaterasu and claim godhood for himself.



Yasuko’s journey spans 12 hand-crafted campaign missions, each rich with cinematic storytelling, unforgettable characters, and escalating stakes. Along the way, she’ll face mythical beasts, forge divine alliances, and battle against Kagemasa to restore balance to the world.



Maps, New Units, New Gameplay Mechanics Unleash the might of 12 new gods—each offering unique playstyles, god powers, and strategic possibilities. Awaken Raijin’s thunderous drums, send whole armies flying across the map with Fujin’s Smiting Gust, or even summon Watatsumi’s swirling dragon typhoon to devastate your enemies. Each Japanese god offers unique ways to dominate the battlefield.



Battle across six new multiplayer and skirmish maps, inspired by the sacred mountains, misty forests, and mythic landscapes of Japanese legend. These maps are more than battlegrounds—they’re living mythologies waiting to be conquered.



Whether facing friends online or perfecting your build orders in solo skirmish, these new environments offer fresh tactical challenges and strategic depth.



Myth units blend iconic Japanese folklore with inventive gameplay mechanics:

Kitsune: fox spirits who serve as scouts and strengthen nearby units, making them perfect for intelligence-gathering and supporting raids.



fox spirits who serve as scouts and strengthen nearby units, making them perfect for intelligence-gathering and supporting raids. Shinigami: a terrifying spirit whose shout scares away enemies and who respawns into a more powerful form when defeated.



a terrifying spirit whose shout scares away enemies and who respawns into a more powerful form when defeated. Tengu: winged master swordsmen who leap into battle.



winged master swordsmen who leap into battle. Samurai: skilled human soldiers who become more powerful with every victory.



skilled human soldiers who become more powerful with every victory. Shinobi: expert assassins and saboteurs adept at hasty escapes.



Premium Edition – Exclusive Major God Portrait

To celebrate the release of Heavenly Spear, all players who own the Premium Edition of Age of Mythology: Retold will automatically unlock a special Tsukuyomi Major God Portrait to use in-game.



Now is a great time to pick up the Premium Edition or upgrade, so that you can experience all of the content Age of Mythology: Retold has to offer!

Arena of the Gods – Gauntlet Mode

Enter a new Arena of the Gods experience and play Gauntlet as Solo or Co-op! This new mode brings some new twists that will provide a unique experience every time you play!

Battle your way through randomized Labyrinths.



Collect Blessings and use them to overcome the challenges you face.



Collect new Legends to aid you.



Experience events that change the game during each match that empower the player, strengthen the enemy forces, and bring chaos to the battlefield.



Utilize a new Favor Stash from your Market to strategically overcome challenges.



Unlock more options as you level up while playing through this new mode.



Show off your heroic deeds on your profile with a new Badges system and on a Leaderboard.



Jump in and try out this new mode by entering Arena of the Gods and selecting the new Gauntlet option to begin your first run of this feature that is now available in open BETA!

Matchmaking Improvements Shorter queues mean more time playing the game and less time waiting! Shortly before the launch of this patch, we applied a server and client update to enable improvements to multiplayer queuing. Players will now see shorter queue times on average.

New AI Personality: Retaliator One new personality for you to choose from a list of many options of personalities that can help provide variety and new experiences while playing against the AI.



Behaviors of the Retaliator Personality

Doesn’t claim Settlements it knows to be close to the enemy.



Doesn’t aggressively scout when no enemies are visible.



Scouts with 3 units instead of 1 for the default scouting, each with their own path.



Only attacks players that have previously attacked the Retaliator, with separate tracking for land and naval.



There are unique chat messages that each player who can be retaliated against will receive to indicate to the player that they’re now a valid target.

New Cheat Codes Nine new cheats have been added as part of the additions with the Heavenly Spear DLC. One of those can be used by all players! The “MEGA MYTHS” cheat brings back a bug seen in a past patch as a feature, where myth units all became oversized. By popular demand, this has now returned as a cheat you can use to embiggen myth units for dramatic effect.



The following cheats are now available:









Model System Modding New improvements have been added to open up more of the model system to modding! Two main changes have been applied:

The simulation database file is now an XML file and can be modded using similar techniques to other XML files.



A conversion tool has been added to the Editor to convert from FBX files to the TMM and TMA formats inside local mods.



For more details, see the Modding / Editor section.

