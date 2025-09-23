 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20088051 Edited 23 September 2025 – 05:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update fixes an issue in the game's score counting that occurred upon exiting the game. This modification ensures that the player's final score is saved correctly, regardless of when or how they finish the game.

Sorry for the mistake, and enjoy the game! ;)

Changed files in this update

