This update fixes an issue in the game's score counting that occurred upon exiting the game. This modification ensures that the player's final score is saved correctly, regardless of when or how they finish the game.
Sorry for the mistake, and enjoy the game! ;)
Fixed Incorrect Score Counter
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update