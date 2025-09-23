Fixed:
Animation sequences no longer play twice (this was driving us crazy too)
Resolved progression blocking bug where scenes would get stuck, requiring auto-advance to continue
Both issues have been completely resolved. The game should now play smoothly without interruption.
Update 1.0.6
Update notes via Steam Community
