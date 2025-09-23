 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20088043 Edited 23 September 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed:

Animation sequences no longer play twice (this was driving us crazy too)
Resolved progression blocking bug where scenes would get stuck, requiring auto-advance to continue

Both issues have been completely resolved. The game should now play smoothly without interruption.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3112291
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3112292
  • Loading history…
