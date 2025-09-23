- Spelling fixes
- Voice VA volume improvement
- Fixed missing VA voices for all characters except Euryale
Hotfix 1.1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux Euryale's Gambit Linux Depot Depot 1674181
- Loading history…
Windows Euryale's Gambit Windows Depot Depot 1674182
- Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 1856320English AI Voices - Audio Pack (1856320) Depot Depot 1856320
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update