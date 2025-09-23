 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20088031 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Spelling fixes
  • Voice VA volume improvement
  • Fixed missing VA voices for all characters except Euryale

Changed files in this update

Linux Euryale's Gambit Linux Depot Depot 1674181
Windows Euryale's Gambit Windows Depot Depot 1674182
Windows Linux DLC 1856320English AI Voices - Audio Pack (1856320) Depot Depot 1856320
