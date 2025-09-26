A rookie marshal - possessed by a psychopath.

The most dangerous killers in America - under one roof.

CHECK IN. WIPE 'EM OUT.



From legendary Japanese game directors SWERY65 (Deadly Premonition) and SUDA51 (No More Heroes, Lollipop Chainsaw), it’s time to check in to HOTEL BARCELONA - a surreal, blood-soaked roguelite. Enjoy your stay. And please, try to ignore the screaming.



HAHAHAHAHAHAAH HAHAHAAA HAHA HA HA HA



🔪 “One of my favorite games of 2025” — Forbes (Matt Gardner)

🔪 8/10 “You’ll not want to put the game down until all the serial killers have been stopped” — Loot Level Chill (Lyle Pendle)

🔪 8/10 “Brimming with genius, madness, and wildness” — Game Legends (Gianluigi Crescenzi)

🔪 “Delivers exactly what one would hope for from a collaboration between Suda51 and SWERY” — IGN Deutschland (Michael Cherdchupan)



ALIVE

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA