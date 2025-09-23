Sorry for being a day late, needed a little more time on this one!

Improved Tutorial

I've always been tweaking the tutorial. Trying to get it just right. This update provides a major change as I pursue that.

The tutorial has been reorganized. Clicking the "T" tutorial button now brings you to the new tutorial submenu.

This has:

Basics, which is a trimmed downed version of the previous tutorial, now with new effectless cards.

Effects, which has an explanation on how effects work and how to understand them.

Mulligan, which previously was attached to the first level 1 mission you played, and is now it's own separate level (with some tweaks to improve quality).

I hope these changes help dispel confusion and create intrigue.

Minor Changes

-Updated how mission saves are loaded to now update saves to support new levels

-Updated description for Heavy cards to clarify that the effect considers both ally and enemy cards

-Updated Escalate and Reciprocate with more accurate wording on how the effect works

-Updated On Powered keyword description to clarify how it functions

-Added ability for game to force player to play a card based on effect type

-Updated mulligan and discard tutorial. Moved it to it's own level and broke up the mulligan explanation from the discard pile explanation

Fixes

-Fixed typo (missing comma) in Passive keyword description

-Fixed missing reference data for saves in mission scene

-Fixed internal effect tag for Heavy cards

As always, if you encounter any problems, bugs, or just want to give feedback, you can reach me via the the Discord or via Steam comments. I'll be looking!