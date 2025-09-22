A patch has been released addressing the following:

-Added new vegetation, props and NPCs throughout the game world.

-Fixed an issue which could cause some NPCs which were killed, to not have their deaths persisted on subsequent load files under certain occasions.

-Added additional Oxygen Zone areas across the map. Also added to some existing buildings as well.

Entering an Oxygen Zone area will replenish your Oxygen and your Health.

-Additional chests containing Pristine, Worn and Damaged Gear in a few areas.

-Fixed an issue which could cause the Radio to not toggle back on in a timely fashion after being switched off for the first time.

-Small, various tweaks and improvements.

Please view patch notes 0.4.0 for more details on recent changes: https://steamcommunity.com/games/3133710/partnerevents/edit/518599196165539249