System(s) Changes:
Added Treasury (Starts at 10% of GDP), Hourly Income: Provincial Income (Per Province) + Tax Income (Per Pop), Hourly Expenses ($5,000 every hour Per Division).
AI will not recruit if an additional division puts them in negative hourly change (Hourly Income < Hourly Expenses + 5,000). The player can recruit past this threshold, but progressive debt causes unit combat debuffs and, when debt is severe, desertion (casualties are applied as desertion).
There are now four stages of treasury states: Solvent, Slight Debt, Deep Debt, and Bankrupt. Occupied provinces and their populations pay less than owned provinces and their populations.
UI Changes:
Total UI Redesign (except for Main Menu) and integration. This took most of my time.
Soundtrack Changes:
Main Menu Soundtrack has been changed to original music.
Changed files in this update