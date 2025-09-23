 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20087659 Edited 23 September 2025 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

System(s) Changes:

  • Added Treasury (Starts at 10% of GDP), Hourly Income: Provincial Income (Per Province) + Tax Income (Per Pop), Hourly Expenses ($5,000 every hour Per Division).

  • AI will not recruit if an additional division puts them in negative hourly change (Hourly Income < Hourly Expenses + 5,000). The player can recruit past this threshold, but progressive debt causes unit combat debuffs and, when debt is severe, desertion (casualties are applied as desertion).

  • There are now four stages of treasury states: Solvent, Slight Debt, Deep Debt, and Bankrupt. Occupied provinces and their populations pay less than owned provinces and their populations.

UI Changes:

  • Total UI Redesign (except for Main Menu) and integration. This took most of my time.

Soundtrack Changes:

  • Main Menu Soundtrack has been changed to original music.

