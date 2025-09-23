I've uploaded a new version that tries to fix a bug with the saving. I've received a few messages that the game will not let you save and I believe it's because of a permissions issue. I tried to bypass it by placing the save files in the users folder.



When you try to load files now, they will appear missing, but they still exist. If you need you can move your save files to the "save" folder in the files.



on PC, your save files should be in C:UsersYourName and you can open your game in the steam Library, right click the game, Properties, Installed Files, Browse, and in the game files there should be a "save" folder, if not you can create one.

the save files should be labeled as "file1.rpgsave" if you need to search for it.